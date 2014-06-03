HONG KONG, June 3 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China may make it easier for foreigners to apply for permanent residency in an attempt to attract more talented workers to the country, the Organisation Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party said. (link.reuters.com/ryr79v)

-- Liquidators have urged the government to speed up the legislative process for a proposed corporate rescue bill to allow troubled companies more time to find white knights. (link.reuters.com/syr79v)

-- The mainland has taken big steps to inspire people to use new energy cars, but there is still a long way to go until such vehicles become the norm in the industry, experts said. (link.reuters.com/xyr79v)

THE STANDARD

-- The second batch of flats comprising 354 units at City Point, the Cheung Kong Holdings project, opened for subscriptions on Monday, following the sale of 591 homes over the long weekend. (link.reuters.com/bas79v)

-- Dongguan-based lingerie maker Cosmo Lady has passed the listing hearing for its $200 million Hong Kong initial public offering, a market source said. (link.reuters.com/cas79v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Franchised and non-franchised public transportation operator Transport International Holdings Ltd has applied to the Hong Kong government to raise tariffs by 4.3 percent as operating costs rise, according to a senior executive.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Health care service provider Town Health International Medical Group Ltd said it would buy rehabilitation-oriented hospital and Chinese medical care and Western medicine healthcare services in China's Hangzhou for HK$268 million ($34.56 million).

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7538 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)