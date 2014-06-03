HONG KONG, June 3 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- China may make it easier for foreigners to apply for
permanent residency in an attempt to attract more talented
workers to the country, the Organisation Department of the
Central Committee of the Communist Party said. (link.reuters.com/ryr79v)
-- Liquidators have urged the government to speed up the
legislative process for a proposed corporate rescue bill to
allow troubled companies more time to find white knights. (link.reuters.com/syr79v)
-- The mainland has taken big steps to inspire people to use
new energy cars, but there is still a long way to go until such
vehicles become the norm in the industry, experts said. (link.reuters.com/xyr79v)
THE STANDARD
-- The second batch of flats comprising 354 units at City
Point, the Cheung Kong Holdings project, opened for
subscriptions on Monday, following the sale of 591 homes over
the long weekend. (link.reuters.com/bas79v)
-- Dongguan-based lingerie maker Cosmo Lady has passed the
listing hearing for its $200 million Hong Kong initial public
offering, a market source said. (link.reuters.com/cas79v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Franchised and non-franchised public transportation
operator Transport International Holdings Ltd has
applied to the Hong Kong government to raise tariffs by 4.3
percent as operating costs rise, according to a senior
executive.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Health care service provider Town Health International
Medical Group Ltd said it would buy
rehabilitation-oriented hospital and Chinese medical care and
Western medicine healthcare services in China's Hangzhou for
HK$268 million ($34.56 million).
($1 = 7.7538 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)