June 4 These are some of the leading stories in
Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- More than 1,300 rich mainland Chinese have joined a
lawsuit against Canada's immigration authorities in a last-ditch
attempt to escape Ottawa's decision to shut down its millionaire
migrant scheme and terminate tens of thousands of applications.
(link.reuters.com/sez79v)
-- Hong Kong's retail sales in April dropped the sharpest in
five years, adding fuel to the controversial debate on curbing
mainland tourist numbers. Consumption fell 9.8 percent
year-on-year to HK$38.8 billion ($5.00 billion), or 9.5 percent
in volume, the Census and Statistics Department said. It was the
third month in a row the figures had declined. (link.reuters.com/vez79v)
-- Hong Kong Airlines has been hit by an "alarming" tide of
resignations with about 35 pilots quitting in the past six
months, sources say. The resignations leave the airline with
about 250 pilots to fly its 22 aircraft, sources said. Cathay
Pacific has more than 2,900 pilots to fly about 140
aircraft. (link.reuters.com/zez79v)
THE STANDARD
-- At least 10 companies will list on the local stock
exchange this month, aiming to tap a total of HK$24.3 billion
($3.13 billion). Among them is Chanjet, a spin-off of Shanghai-
listed Yonyou Software and starts taking investor
orders soon for its HK$1 billion float this month, a market
source said. (link.reuters.com/cuz79v)
-- Tencent Holdings is now allowing users of its
instant messaging service WeChat to sell goods online and
thereby challenging rival Alibaba's e-commerce platform Taobao.
(link.reuters.com/huz79v)
-- The MTR Corp's Sha Tin to Central Link could be
delayed for at least five months, following the discovery of
ancient relics at the site. (link.reuters.com/juz79v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Hong Kong-based healthy drink producer Hung Fook Tong is
set to raise up to HK$500 million ($64.5 million) from an
initial public offering in the city to fund retail network
expansion, according to market sources.
-- Fast food chain operator Cafe De Coral Holdings Ltd
said it would make a further impairment provision on
the whole or part of the remaining carrying value of the
goodwill for its North America operation Manchu WOK for the year
ended March 2014.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- NetDragon Websoft Inc said it would buy
online-to-offline mobile marketing developer Cherrypicks
International Holdings Ltd for $30.5 million, in a deal to be
settled partly by cash and by an issue of new shares.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 7.7528 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Compiled by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)