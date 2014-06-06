June 6 These are some of the leading stories in
Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- A mainland woman might be planning to board a flight from
the mainland to Hong Kong with a bomb, Taiwanese authorities
have warned. Taiwan's airport police are on alert after
receiving the intelligence from the island's National Security
Bureau. (link.reuters.com/sup89v)
-- Retail investors left Qingdao Port International Co Ltd
high and dry as most of them decided to steer clear of
its initial public offering in Hong Kong amid investigations
into allegations that firms have inflated metals stockpiles at
the port to generate more bank financing. (link.reuters.com/wup89v)
-- A trade delegation from Henan province is looking for
investment funding from deep-pocketed Hong Kong investors for
3,000 projects, which will mainly focus on the logistics,
electronics and information, and finance industries. (link.reuters.com/zup89v)
THE STANDARD
-- Macau's annual gambling revenue is expected to grow by
about 10 percent to 400 billion patacas ($50.10 billion) from
last year despite disappointing single-digit growth in May, SJM
Holdings Ltd's Chief Executive Ambrose So Shu-fai
said. But that would be well below the 18.6 percent increase
seen in 2013. (link.reuters.com/cyp89v)
-- Land supply in the New Territories will not be reduced
despite the lacklustre bidding by developers, said Hong Kong's
Secretary for Development Paul Chan Mo-po. (link.reuters.com/dyp89v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Rent of retail shops in prime shopping districts in Hong
Kong can fall 10 percent to 15 percent if the government
restricts the number of mainland visitors to the city under
individual visit scheme, according to property agent Midland
Realty Shops.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Chinese property developer Dalian Yida Group is set to
raise $200 million from an initial public offering in Hong Kong
while timetable of the listing has yet to be determined,
according to market sources.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 7.7527 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Compiled by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)