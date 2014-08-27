HONG KONG Aug 27These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- The president of China Resources Power (CRP) and
a Shanxi tycoon, believed to be the biggest beneficiary of a
controversial coal investment, have been detained by
authorities. CRP said its executive director Wang Yujun was
under investigation in Jiangsu province, while sources revealed
that Zhang Xinming, once the richest man in Shanxi, had been
detained earlier this month. (bit.ly/1wzmdaR)
- Fashion retailer Fujian Nuoqi should have
disclosed more information on its two failures to list on the
mainland before floating its shares in Hong Kong, and CCB
International, the sole sponsor of the share sale, may possibly
be disciplined, analysts said. Nuoqi, which listed in Hong Kong
in January, reported to police in July that its chairman was
missing. (bit.ly/1tSzh5V)
- Homebuyers are increasingly seeking to finance their
purchases with loans based on the lower interest rates in the
Hong Kong interbank offered rate market. The percentage of
mortgage applicants opting for loans priced with reference to
Hibor rose from 42 percent in January to 77 percent in June,
Hong Kong Monetary Authority data shows. (bit.ly/VMCAAa)
THE STANDARD
- Hopewell Holdings declared a special dividend
distribution of one share of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure
for every 20 shares of the developer, hoping to boost
HHI's market liquidity and shareholder base. (bit.ly/YWM5i7)
- The Urban Renewal Authority's Kwun Tong redevelopment
project received six tenders, including Henderson Land
, Sun Hung Kai Properties, Wheelock
and Great Eagle. It is believed to involve a total
investment of HK$18 billion ($2.3 billion). (bit.ly/1luUVhl)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Internet game developer Forgame Holdings Ltd
said its net loss narrowed to 2.14 million yuan for the first
half of 2014, from a 233 million yuan loss in the year-ago
period.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
- China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved
Shenzhen Stock Exchange's plan to conduct a feasibility study in
relation to a trading connection with the Hong Kong stock
exchange, according to a Shenzhen municipality official.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
- Department store operator Golden Eagle Retail Group Ltd
, which is under pressure due to keen competition from
e-commerce sites, is not in a hurry to develop its own
e-commerce business as the company has still not seen a proven
profit-making business model so far, according to chairman Roger
Wang.
(1 US dollar = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)