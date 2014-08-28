HONG KONG Aug 28 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- A legal scholar from Beijing acknowledged an "inaccuracy"
and "omissions" in the English version of the white paper on
Hong Kong, which many in the city have interpreted as a threat
to its judicial independence. Wang Zhenmin, a former member of
the Basic Law Committee, said the white paper issued by the
State Council in June was not meant to affect judicial
independence. (bit.ly/VOl2U8)
-- Nine in 10 Hongkongers believe apartment prices are too
high and more than a third fear they will go even higher. While
it came as little surprise, the numbers were confirmed in a
university poll where barely one in 10 of the 738 people polled
expected prices to fall. (bit.ly/YXLyMT)
-- Haier Electronics plans new acquisitions to
bolster its fast-growing logistics service business, after the
company posted a 19 per cent year-on-year increase in first-half
net profit. (bit.ly/1pjjzC4)
THE STANDARD
-- Occupy Central looks set to kick off, triggered by
Beijing's decision to make chief executive hopefuls win more
than 50 percent support of nominating committee members to run
for office in 2017. (bit.ly/1wF1kLs)
-- Sing Tao News Corporation said net profit for
the six months to June 30 climbed 21.2 percent from a year
earlier to HK$30.30 million ($3.9 million), thanks to robust
media operations despite a slowdown in the local ad market. (bit.ly/1lwX9N6)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Fosun International now holds 33 billion yuan
($5.4 billion) cash, together with another 105.4 billion yuan
from Fosun Insurance Portugal that can be used for investment.
The Chinese conglomerate has sufficient capital to fund
acquisitions in the second half, according to Chief Executive
Leo Liang.
-- Japanese ramen restaurant chain operator Ajisen (China)
Holdings Ltd, which posted a 0.7 percent fall in
same-store sales in Hong Kong in the first half of 2014, expects
to see growth in the city's store sales in the second half,
while a mid-single digit store sales growth is expected in the
China market, according to Chief Financial Officer Robert Lau.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd
proposed to issue 1.27 billion rights shares in the
proportion of one rights share for every 15 held, raising up to
HK$3.18 billion ($410 million) to refinance existing debt and
for working capital.
-- Shui On Land Ltd has agreed to sell two hotel
projects in Shanghai to Great Eagle Holdings for an
aggregate 2.7 billion yuan. Shui On chairman Antony Lo said the
company will continue to sell its non-core assets.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Tianjin Deputy Mayor Ren Xuefeng has been named as the
Communist Party secretary for Guangzhou, replacing Wan
Qingliang, who is under probe for corruption. It is the first
time in over 30 years that someone from outside Guangdong
province taking up the post, and observers suggested it may be
related to Beijing's anti-corruption campaign in the province.
(1 US dollar = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollar)
(1 US dollar = 6.1430 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)