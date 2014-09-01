HONG KONG, Sept 1 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Animal-welfare advocates are pressing for mandatory labelling to allow customers to easily identify which cosmetics have been tested on animals. The call comes as some European cosmetics brands continue animal-testing outside Europe. Hong Kong animal-welfare advocate Gary Chan said mandatory labelling would be a logical step before introducing a complete ban on the products. (bit.ly/1qhvj7y)

- AAC Technologies Holdings, the leading supplier of miniature acoustic products to Apple, is looking to become a major provider of key components for wearable computing devices, or "wearables", as this new market grows over the next few years, according to executive director Richard Mok Joe-kuen. (bit.ly/1wYiX9h)

- Flush with funds after a spurt in sales, many leading developers have again started to shop for land as confidence returns on signs that the housing market is stabilising, according to Simon Lo Wing-fai, an executive director at Colliers International's research and advisory division. (bit.ly/1vZiyiC)

- The Hong Kong property market remained red hot at the weekend as several projects launched new batches and the first 36 units of The Hudson by Henderson Land Development were sold out within three hours when the sale began on Sunday. (bit.ly/1phP7lU)

- Hongkongers have become less wasteful over the Mid-Autumn Festival, according to Green Power. Green Power estimates that 1.52 million mooncakes were wasted last year, a significant drop compared to the 1.8 million recorded the previous year. (bit.ly/Y4r5pp)

- Tianhe Chemicals Group Ltd posted a 45 percent year on year rise in first-half net profit, thanks to strong growth in the fluorochemicals business. The company plans to expand its lubricant additive business overseas in the next three to five years, according to chief financial officer Joseph Lee.

- Chinese shampoo maker BaWang International (Group) Holding Ltd said its net loss for the first half-year narrowed to 51.6 million yuan compared to the 86 million yuan loss during the same period in 2013.

