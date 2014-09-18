HONG KONG, Sept 18 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Plans for seven new rail projects costing an estimated
HK$110 billion ($14.2 billion) have been unveiled by the Hong
Kong government. A blueprint released by the Transport and
Housing Bureau proposes four new lines, extra stations, and
extensions to the MTR's Tung Chung and West Rail
lines. (bit.ly/1uIx7aj)
-- MTR Corp and its consortium partners have won a
A$3.7 billion ($3.3 billion) contract to deliver and operate
Sydney's North West Rail Link, Australia's largest public
transport project, worth A$8.3 billion in total. (bit.ly/1uIxG3T)
-- Rising global demand for diamonds, led by China and
India, is expected to outpace growth in supply over the coming
years, according to the industry's dominant force, De Beers. (bit.ly/1yi2yNt)
-- Average rents at 50 major housing estates in Hong Kong
hit a record high last month, research by Ricacorp Properties
shows. The average rent at 50 estates rose 2.1 percent month on
month to HK$26.99 per square foot of gross floor area in August,
eclipsing the previous record of HK$26.43 per square foot set in
July. (bit.ly/1tiDhhX)
THE STANDARD
-- Visitors to Japan can enjoy tax-free shopping for
confectionary, cosmetics and health goods starting next month.
Coupled with a weaker yen, travel agents expect the move to
entice more Hongkongers to visit Japan. (bit.ly/ZqE5Gq)
-- More than 25 percent of professionals interviewed in Hong
Kong are depressed in the office, and an expert in social
sciences has blamed overwork. A study commissioned by the Joyful
Foundation reveals that depression at work is even higher at the
grassroots level, including cleaners, hawkers and garbage
collectors. (bit.ly/1pk3M0n)
-- Xiamen-based mobile and web game developer Feiyu
Technology International aims to raise up to HK$1.5 billion
($193.5 million) in a Hong Kong initial public offering by the
end of this year, market sources said. (bit.ly/1p1QC8U)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Qunxing Paper Holdings Co Ltd, whose shares
have been suspended from trading since December, said its unit
Shandong Qunxing Paper Ltd had estimated assets of 4 billion
yuan, while liabilities amounted to 5 billion yuan. Also, up to
20 legal proceedings had been initiated against Shandong Qunxing
in China.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Chinese sportswear company Xtep International Holdings
Ltd said it had no business relationship with
Ultrasonic, a Germany-listed Chinese shoemaker which
reported the disappearance of its top executives. Another sports
brand ANTA Sports Products Ltd said Ultrasonic was not
its supplier for five years.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Hutchison Whampoa's retail arm, The AS Watson
Group, has set up a digital team eLab to further boost its
business, aiming to generate 5 percent of its revenue from
online sales within 18 months.
