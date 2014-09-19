HONG KONG, Sept 19 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Beijing is closely watching and assessing the impact of
Scotland's referendum on independence from the United Kingdom.
Observers said the issue was tricky for Beijing because it could
encourage discussion of whether the "people's choice" should
decide the fate of Taiwan, Tibet and even Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1r5eLyG)
-- Some of Hong Kong's tycoons meeting President Xi Jinping
in Beijing next week have been invited to speak at a seminar
there on Hong Kong's constitutional development amid the brewing
storm over electoral reform. Cheung Kong Chairman Li
Ka-shing, Henderson Land Chairman Lee Shau-kee, New
World Chairman Henry Cheng, and HSBC Chief
Executive Peter Wong are among those invited. (bit.ly/1p2QoOR)
-- The Hong Kong government-appointed Financial Reporting
Council showed its support for a government proposal to expand
its power over accountants in a bid to match international
standards and to address accounting scandals which have flared
up in the past few years. But industry body the Hong Kong
Institute of Certified Public Accountants said it will fight the
measure. (bit.ly/1qPmVOb)
THE STANDARD
-- The iPhone mania reaches new heights on Friday as Apple's
new gadgets reach the shelves. Hundreds of people have been
gathering outside several mobile retail stores, hoping to be
among the first to pick up the iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus. (bit.ly/1mjXOlg)
-- Some Hong Kong students in Scotland are worried whether
their degrees will be recognised should the Scots vote for
independence. (bit.ly/XOQ9jF)
-- Online security breaches have tripled in the first half
of this year, experts warned. A total of 1,618 cases were
reported to the Hong Kong Computer Emergency Response Team
Coordination Centre, up from 547 in the same period last year
and exceeding the 1,593 cases for the whole of 2013. (bit.ly/1uLFKkj)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Tencent Holdings Ltd announced the
establishment of Tencent Movie Plus as the online giant enters
the film business aiming to produce seven movies initially,
according to Chief Operating Officer Ren Yuxin.
-- China's largest car rental firm CAR Inc, whose
initial public offering's retail portion was oversubscribed 200
times, saw its shares rise 14 percent in the grey market on
Thursday prior to its trading debut on Friday.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Total advertising spend in Hong Kong rose 3 percent year
on year in August to HK$3.74 billion ($482.5 million), but was
down about 5 percent from July, according to advertising
monitoring service provider admanGo.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Chinese clean energy operator CGN Meiya Power Holdings Co
Ltd plans to raise up to HK$1.8 billion ($232.2 million) in an
initial public offering in Hong Kong with trading debut
scheduled on Oct. 3.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
(1 US dollar = 7.7510 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)