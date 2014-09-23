HONG KONG, Sept 23 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- President Xi Jinping has reiterated that the central government's policies towards Hong Kong will remain unchanged but hinted that Beijing would play a more active role in the city's affairs. Xi also vowed to support the Hong Kong government in the face of any activities that destroy social order, an implicit reference to the upcoming Occupy Central protest. (bit.ly/1tPQEXa)

-- Controversy over unfair subsidies provided to mainland companies, especially those given to sectors suffering from overcapacity, has been stirred up after state media reported that almost 90 percent of mainland-listed firms have received subsidies. Of the top 10 receivers of government subsidies, seven are backed by central and local governments, Xinhua said. (bit.ly/XPIkd2)

THE STANDARD

-- The State Council may restart the approval process on setting up the Tianjin Free Trade Zone, after listening to the first annual report from the Shanghai Free Trade Zone during the Oct. 1 National Day. The State Council has said it supports regional governments in exploring the establishment of free trade zones or harbours. (bit.ly/1mpUkh3)

-- Ladies apparel maker Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion will open its retail book on Wednesday for a HK$2.21 billion ($285 million) Hong Kong initial public offering. Following the public float, 83 percent of the IPO proceeds will go toward opening 1,000 retail stores in the next three years across 26 provinces. (bit.ly/1uf08fV)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd said it would sell about 51 percent stake in CASH Financial Services Group Ltd to Chinese state-owned company Tianjin Binhai New Area Construction & Investment Group Co Ltd in a deal valued at HK$679 million ($87.60 million).

-- Luggage maker Samsonite International will allocate more resources in developing its e-commerce business this year, hoping to see the online contribution accounting for 20 percent of sales in 3-5 years from the current 5 percent, according to executive director Ramesh Tainwala.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Property developer Sino Land has sold 1,300 flats so far this year, generating revenue of HK$16 billion ($2.1 billion), up from HK$14 billion for the whole of last year, according to associate sales director Tin Siu-yuen.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (1 US dollar = 7.7513 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)