Oct 8 These are some of the leading stories in
Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Property prices continue to rise, but sizes appear to be
heading in the opposite direction. Developer Cheung Kong
Holdings Ltd is set to unveil Hong Kong's tiniest
flat, at just 165 square feet, at its Mont Vert project in Tai
Po. (bit.ly/1pO4t3k)
- A State Council think tank will study the economic impact
of Occupy Central, with a key focus on whether pro-democracy
protests have fundamentally shifted investor views about Hong
Kong and the mainland. (bit.ly/1rg6aG5)
- A market downturn and crackdown on corruption are forcing
Beijing's luxury hotels to cut prices and shun the "five star"
tag, once the ultimate status symbol in the hospitality
industry. (bit.ly/1nYUehn)
THE STANDARD
- Two-thirds of 105 shops in Mong Kok say Occupy Central has
drained their takings by 4 percent or more. Most shops put their
losses at around HK$10,000 ($1,290) a day. Hong Kong and Kowloon
General Merchandise Merchants' Association vice chairman Tsang
Lai-ying said business had dropped more than 30 percent on
average, with the number of visitors down by 3 to 4 percent. (bit.ly/1oORXjI)
- Local insurance group FWD, owned by Richard Li Tzar-kai,
has reduced its entire stake in telecom operator HKT Trust
to raise nearly HK$1.1 billion ($142 million),
according to a sales document. (bit.ly/1qdITEu)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Hong Kong's free to air television station ATV confirmed
in a statement that its major shareholders are in talks to sell
their holdings in the station and a decision on the sales is
expected soon.
($1 = 7.7545 Hong Kong dollar)
