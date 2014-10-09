HONG KONG Oct 9 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Apple Daily boss Jimmy Lai Chee-ying said the impending talks between student leaders and the government would re-energise the democracy movement, even though the "dialogue definitely will give us disappointments and broken promises." (bit.ly/1t3wzhG)

-- A tour agency has sued Occupy Central co-founder Benny Tai Yiu-ting for lost business during the recent protests, but legal experts have doubts on whether such a case can succeed. (bit.ly/1oSk9lV)

-- The number of mainland visitors to Macau over the week-long National Day holiday surged 17 percent year on year as tourists avoided Hong Kong due to Occupy Central protests that paralysed parts of the city. Mainland visitor arrivals to Hong Kong were up 5.4 percent over the period, significantly lower than the 16 percent increase last year. (bit.ly/1tCTDhQ)

-- Hin Sang Group's initial public offering has been 860 times oversubscribed in the retail tranche, making it the fifth most subscribed stock this year after 1,045.5 times by Honworld Group. (bit.ly/10S32er)

-- Second-tier mainland cities saw a big boom in home sales during Golden Week, while deals in first-tier cities plunged by up to 30 percent on the same period last year. Encouraged by central bank relaxation of lending rules, Nanjing sold 2,859 units during the National Day break, up 48.44 percent from a year ago. (bit.ly/10S3olf)

-- The University of Hong Kong downgraded its forecast for Hong Kong's economic growth this year, citing economic woes in the mainland and the U.S. amid widespread expectations of interest rate hikes. Hong Kong's gross domestic product is now expected to grow by 2.2 percent in 2014 from the previous forecast of 3.4 percent. (bit.ly/1uDmIxZ)

-- Chinese mobile phone maker Xiaomi Inc saw device shipments to its warehouses rising 20 percent quarter on quarter in July-September to about 18 million devices, chief executive officer Lei Jun said on a post on Weibo.

-- Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group said it would pay 10 million yuan ($1.63 million) to the Institute of Microbiology and Epidemiology of the Academy of Military Medical Sciences for the ownership and franchise of anti-Ebola drug jk-05.

