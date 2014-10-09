HONG KONG Oct 9 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Apple Daily boss Jimmy Lai Chee-ying said the impending
talks between student leaders and the government would
re-energise the democracy movement, even though the "dialogue
definitely will give us disappointments and broken promises." (bit.ly/1t3wzhG)
-- A tour agency has sued Occupy Central co-founder Benny
Tai Yiu-ting for lost business during the recent protests, but
legal experts have doubts on whether such a case can succeed. (bit.ly/1oSk9lV)
-- The number of mainland visitors to Macau over the
week-long National Day holiday surged 17 percent year on year as
tourists avoided Hong Kong due to Occupy Central protests that
paralysed parts of the city. Mainland visitor arrivals to Hong
Kong were up 5.4 percent over the period, significantly lower
than the 16 percent increase last year. (bit.ly/1tCTDhQ)
THE STANDARD
-- Hin Sang Group's initial public offering has been 860
times oversubscribed in the retail tranche, making it the fifth
most subscribed stock this year after 1,045.5 times by Honworld
Group. (bit.ly/10S32er)
-- Second-tier mainland cities saw a big boom in home sales
during Golden Week, while deals in first-tier cities plunged by
up to 30 percent on the same period last year. Encouraged by
central bank relaxation of lending rules, Nanjing sold 2,859
units during the National Day break, up 48.44 percent from a
year ago. (bit.ly/10S3olf)
-- The University of Hong Kong downgraded its forecast for
Hong Kong's economic growth this year, citing economic woes in
the mainland and the U.S. amid widespread expectations of
interest rate hikes. Hong Kong's gross domestic product is now
expected to grow by 2.2 percent in 2014 from the previous
forecast of 3.4 percent. (bit.ly/1uDmIxZ)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Chinese mobile phone maker Xiaomi Inc saw device
shipments to its warehouses rising 20 percent quarter on quarter
in July-September to about 18 million devices, chief executive
officer Lei Jun said on a post on Weibo.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group said it
would pay 10 million yuan ($1.63 million) to the Institute of
Microbiology and Epidemiology of the Academy of Military Medical
Sciences for the ownership and franchise of anti-Ebola drug
jk-05.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
(1 US dollar = 6.1385 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)