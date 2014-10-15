HONG KONG Oct 15 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The popularity of security tsar Lai Tung-kwok went into
free fall after police fired volleys of tear gas to expel
protesters from outside the Hong Kong government headquarters in
Admiralty last month. The net approval rating of Lai plunged to
zero in the latest monthly university poll on the popularity of
the chief executive and his 12 principal officials. (bit.ly/1wCOkl5)
-- Agile Property Holdings is no stranger to
scandal, but the detention of its chairman and founder on the
mainland amid allegations of corruption has raised the heat on
the Guangdong-based developer to unprecedented levels. (bit.ly/1w7iYFf)
-- HK Express hopes to break even in its second year as Hong
Kong's only home-grown low-cost carrier (LCC) by targeting the
popular northern Asian routes and younger travellers. The
airline has more than doubled passenger traffic, tripled routes
and cut costs by a third in the past year, said Deputy Chief
Executive Andrew Cowen. (bit.ly/1DaBcbj)
THE STANDARD
-- A group of anti-Occupy protesters laying siege to the
Apple Daily office in Tseung Kwan O defied on Tuesday a
temporary court injunction, tearing up copies of the restraining
order handed to them by staff. Speaking on a Next Media internet
radio programme, media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying said he hoped
police would enforce the court order. (bit.ly/1DaBw9Q)
-- New World Development has won the right to
develop the keenly followed project atop the Tai Wai MTR
station, outbidding eight rivals. The project's total investment
is estimated at HK$20 billion ($2.58 billion). MTR
will own the commercial portion. (bit.ly/1rtBd1m)
-- Tingyi Holdings, a maker of the Kang Shi Fu
brand of instant noodles, saw shares dive almost 5 percent on
Tuesday after China's CCTV said its parent, Ting Hsin
International Group, used gutter oil. (bit.ly/ZrjCAz)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Hongkong Airlines sees the occupy central movement to
have very little impact on its operation and progress of its
listing plan in Hong Kong, according to the airline's chief
operating officer Sun Jian Feng. He said it is hard to predict
if the listing can happen before the end of 2014.
(1 US dollar = 7.7569 Hong Kong dollar)
