SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong will resume soliciting views about electoral reform at the end of the month at the soonest, but there is "no room for dialogue" with student protest leaders unless their views are "related" to the agenda the government is setting for the exercise, acting Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor says. (bit.ly/1xevTaH)

-- Occupy Central co-founders tentatively plan to turn themselves in to police next week, the South China Morning Post has learned. This comes as police sources say the force may begin executing from Thursday the injunctions taken out against the Mong Kok and Admiralty sit-ins. (bit.ly/14aK04K)

-- Mainland e-commerce giant Alibaba continued on its record-setting way on Tuesday, setting a new global high for one-day online sales on "Double 11", the world's biggest online shopping festival on what's known in China as "Singles Day". (bit.ly/1v1nR4y)

THE STANDARD

-- The yuan daily conversion cap for locals will be lifted this week ahead of the launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, sources told Sing Tao Daily, a sister paper of The Standard. (bit.ly/1tExDCu)

-- The Consumer Council found the new home sales situation disappointing 18 months after rules were introduced to rein in bad selling practices, including withholding units from sales and inflating market response. It said no agent or developer has been prosecuted for their non-compliance and called for heightened regulatory scrutiny. (bit.ly/11fRhPp)

-- A survey by Nielsen found that more than 90 percent of mainland tourists coming to Hong Kong over a 12-month period have spent 12 percent less, mirroring declines in local retail sales this year. (bit.ly/1oIKGap)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Travel agency EGL Tours is expected to raise about HK$200 million ($26 million) in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, with road show beginning on Thursday and trading debut scheduled for Nov. 28, according to sources.

MING PAO DAILY

-- The Macau government proposes to distribute to permanent residents 9,000 pataca ($1,128) cash handout next year, and non-permanent residents will receive 5,400 pataca.

