SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Legal wrangling and police preparations look set to delay
until early next week official action to enforce controversial
court injunctions aimed at dismantling barricades at Occupy
Central sites in Admiralty and Mong Kok. (bit.ly/1GQxS7K)
- A survey has shown that companies in Hong Kong that ship
goods by air are cautious about the outlook for shipments in the
fourth quarter, owing to declining orders from Europe and weak
demand for luxury goods. The air trade volume index, which is
commissioned by DHL Express Hong Kong, has dropped for two
consecutive quarters. (bit.ly/1sFCFzl)
- Orders for more than 100 Avic planes and helicopters at
the Zhuhai Airshow, including a breakthrough deal in the United
States, have boosted China's ambitions to move into advanced
aviation markets overseas. (bit.ly/1pSQMpv)
THE STANDARD
- Hong Kong's banks welcomed the lifting of the daily yuan
conversion cap, saying they will consider rolling out products
and services targeting the currency, but money changers see it
as a threat. (bit.ly/1oNOpnh)
- Occupy Central marshals on Wednesday made citizen's
arrests on three men who pelted Next Media owner Jimmy
Lai Chee-ying with bags containing rotten animal intestines at
Admiralty. The three men were handed over to the police but they
are likely to be released after Lai said he would not press
charges. (bit.ly/1woJ17y)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Online game developer Boyaa Interactive International Ltd
posted 76.25 million yuan in net profit for the third
quarter ended September 30, up 143 percent from the year ago
period, thanks to a significant increase in the number of paying
players in mobile games.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
- Five companies are planning to kick off their initial
public offerings in November, raising about HK$26.6 billion
($3.43 billion). This includes nuclear power station builder
China Guangdong Nuclear Power (IPO-CGNP.SS), which aims to raise
$3 billion, sources said.
