HONG KONG Nov 13 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Legal wrangling and police preparations look set to delay until early next week official action to enforce controversial court injunctions aimed at dismantling barricades at Occupy Central sites in Admiralty and Mong Kok. (bit.ly/1GQxS7K)

- A survey has shown that companies in Hong Kong that ship goods by air are cautious about the outlook for shipments in the fourth quarter, owing to declining orders from Europe and weak demand for luxury goods. The air trade volume index, which is commissioned by DHL Express Hong Kong, has dropped for two consecutive quarters. (bit.ly/1sFCFzl)

- Orders for more than 100 Avic planes and helicopters at the Zhuhai Airshow, including a breakthrough deal in the United States, have boosted China's ambitions to move into advanced aviation markets overseas. (bit.ly/1pSQMpv)

THE STANDARD

- Hong Kong's banks welcomed the lifting of the daily yuan conversion cap, saying they will consider rolling out products and services targeting the currency, but money changers see it as a threat. (bit.ly/1oNOpnh)

- Occupy Central marshals on Wednesday made citizen's arrests on three men who pelted Next Media owner Jimmy Lai Chee-ying with bags containing rotten animal intestines at Admiralty. The three men were handed over to the police but they are likely to be released after Lai said he would not press charges. (bit.ly/1woJ17y)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Online game developer Boyaa Interactive International Ltd posted 76.25 million yuan in net profit for the third quarter ended September 30, up 143 percent from the year ago period, thanks to a significant increase in the number of paying players in mobile games.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- Five companies are planning to kick off their initial public offerings in November, raising about HK$26.6 billion ($3.43 billion). This includes nuclear power station builder China Guangdong Nuclear Power (IPO-CGNP.SS), which aims to raise $3 billion, sources said.

