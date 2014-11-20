HONG KONG Nov 20 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The Chairman of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has pronounced the fledgling market link with Shanghai a success despite a disproportionate flow of northbound investments that has prompted a vow to step up promotions across the border. (bit.ly/1F1SRRk)

-- The mainland is home to wealth creation miracles, yet the number of ultra-wealthy individuals there is growing at a much slower pace than the global average because rich mainlanders keep emigrating and acquiring new nationalities. (bit.ly/14NZDiJ)

-- With e-commerce giants Alibaba Group Holding and JD.com driving domestic sales, the mainland could be on course to become the world's first $1 trillion online retail market in five years. (bit.ly/1quLPDR)

THE STANDARD

-- One in every four ultra-high net worth individuals in Hong Kong is a woman, the highest proportion of females among all countries, according to the latest annual survey by Wealth X and UBS. (bit.ly/1vqZOMK)

-- Q Technology (Group), which opens its retail book on Thursday, will develop more high-end products to further improve its gross profit margin as well as explore overseas markets, Chairman He Ningning said. (bit.ly/1uyBF38)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- About 83 percent of respondents think protesters should stop the occupation, while close to 70 percent think the government should clear the occupation sites, according to a survey from Hong Kong University.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Hong Kong's Russell Street has been overtaken by New York's Fifth Avenue and fell to second spot of the world's most expensive retail street, as less spending by mainland tourists sparked a 6.8 percent year-on-year slide in the average rent, according to an annual report by property services firm Cushman & Wakefield.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)