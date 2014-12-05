Dec 5 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- As Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd pilots embarked on a work-to-rule action on Thursday, the airline avoided a similar Christmas slowdown by its cabin crew members when their union accepted a pay rise of 4.5 percent for most employees. (bit.ly/1w2NYZn)

- Trading in Birmingham International Holdings Ltd , the company that controls Birmingham City Football Club in Britain, was halted on Thursday, following an online tirade by the club's director, Hong Kong businessman Peter Pannu. (bit.ly/1rVzM36)

THE STANDARD

- The heritage board has decided on the cheapest no-delay option to "preserve" the third Song dynasty well that would cost HK$10 million and aqueduct found at the future To Kwa Wan station on the delayed Sha Tin-Central Link. (bit.ly/1tNdT0S)

- CLP Power and Hongkong Electric have been operating like a duopoly for years, unfairly overburdening consumers with price rises while being allowed to earn risk-free profits, the Consumer Council said. (bit.ly/1yYe1QD)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying said in an interview the Mass Transit Railway Corp and Hong Kong Airport Authority should partner with Chinese peers to bid for overseas infrastructure projects. He also urged Hong Kong's logistics companies to seize the opportunity after Malaysia offered to collaborate with Hong Kong last month.

($1 = 7.7510 Hong Kong dollar)