SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Mainland environmental group Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs have named and shamed big publicly listed polluters, accusing more than 200 Shanghai or Hong Kong-listed firms of worsening the country's smog crisis with unchecked emissions exceeding national standards. (bit.ly/1ujiR5N)

-- Applicants to Canada's new millionaire migration scheme will have their finances subjected to an intensive forensic audit by private-sector accountants, government tendering documents have revealed. The auditors will also be required to investigate whether applicants have any criminal past or whether they are "politically exposed". (bit.ly/1vM2K54)

-- London has overtaken Hong Kong as the world's most expensive city to buy prime property with the average price for new homes in prime areas in Hong Kong standing at US$3,290 per square foot while in London, it is US$3,380 per square foot, according to property consultant CBRE. (bit.ly/1uerbmu)

THE STANDARD

-- Hiring of workers in the construction industry is at its highest today since 2012 due to an increase in housing and infrastructure projects, according to the latest employment outlook survey by consultants ManpowerGroup. (bit.ly/1IwCJMg)

-- The popularity of what was once "Asia's Finest" police force has fallen to its lowest level since the handover, according to the latest University of Hong Kong poll. (bit.ly/1ujksIT)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Tencent chairman Pony Ma sold 25.11 million shares for about HK$3 billion ($387 million) between Dec. 2 and Dec. 5, reducing his stake in the company to 9.87 percent from 10.13 percent, according to a disclosure from the Hong Kong bourse.

-- The Chief Executive in Council has granted approval to extend the pay-TV license of PCCW's PCCW Media in Hong Kong for another 12 years to September 2027.

