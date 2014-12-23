HONG KONG Dec 23 Following are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- ATV news staff have threatened to cease newsroom operations on January 1 if they are not paid their overdue salaries by the end of this month. The troubled broadcaster has yet to pay salaries for last month totalling more than HK$15 million to more than 700 employees. (bit.ly/1zddoPT)

- The Chinese government has issued new rules stipulating full disclosure of real estate ownership. The rules will help create a centralised database for real estate registration that will make property transactions easier and help fight corruption. The registration requirement for all immovable property takes effect on March 1 next year. (bit.ly/1vi1nY5)

THE STANDARD

- Kung fu superstar Jackie Chan's son has been formally charged with "sheltering others to use drugs," China's state prosecutor said. (bit.ly/1xFMAMy)

- The Urban Renewal Authority awarded two Sham Shui Po sites to Cheung Kong Holdings and Far East Consortium . It was the first residential site that Cheung Kong has won in the past two years. (bit.ly/1JL64mU)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Cheung Kong Holdings has bought 450 million shares, or a 9.74 percent stake, in AVIC International Holding for HK$270 million ($34.81 million), according to a disclosure from the Hong Kong bourse.

- Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd said martial arts movie star Li Lian Jie has been re-designated as a non-executive director of the company from independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7562 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)