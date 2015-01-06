HONG KONG Jan 6 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

--More than 30 key figures of civil disobedience face prosecution after police initiated their first post-Occupy Central arrests on Monday over the mass sit-ins for democracy. (bit.ly/1wfzNeo)

--Uncertainty remains over when consumers will be able to buy fresh chicken - despite wholesalers agreeing to resume supplies after the government compromised on delivery arrangements. (bit.ly/1BD57r2)

--Hong Kong pupils and students are far less fit than their peers in mainland China and around the world, with more than a quarter of them overweight or obese, according to a study conducted by the University of Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1wb5CVM)

THE STANDARD

--Kerry Logistics Network on Monday announced acquisitions in the Middle East and Canada that will strengthen its international freight forwarding business. (bit.ly/1ytY6Lj)

--The government will submit its public sentiment report to Beijing as early as on Tuesday and post it online. (bit.ly/1wQOQud)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

--Joseph Tung, executive director of the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong, said despite a drop in the euro in recent years that attracted more mainland tourists to buy luxury goods in Europe, shopping in Hong Kong remains strong.

None