HONG KONG Jan 6 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
--More than 30 key figures of civil disobedience face
prosecution after police initiated their first post-Occupy
Central arrests on Monday over the mass sit-ins for democracy.
(bit.ly/1wfzNeo)
--Uncertainty remains over when consumers will be able to
buy fresh chicken - despite wholesalers agreeing to resume
supplies after the government compromised on delivery
arrangements. (bit.ly/1BD57r2)
--Hong Kong pupils and students are far less fit than their
peers in mainland China and around the world, with more than a
quarter of them overweight or obese, according to a study
conducted by the University of Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1wb5CVM)
THE STANDARD
--Kerry Logistics Network on Monday announced
acquisitions in the Middle East and Canada that will strengthen
its international freight forwarding business. (bit.ly/1ytY6Lj)
--The government will submit its public sentiment report to
Beijing as early as on Tuesday and post it online. (bit.ly/1wQOQud)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
--Joseph Tung, executive director of the Travel Industry
Council of Hong Kong, said despite a drop in the euro in recent
years that attracted more mainland tourists to buy luxury goods
in Europe, shopping in Hong Kong remains strong.
(Reporting by Alice Du; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)