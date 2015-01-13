HONG KONG Jan 13 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Mainlanders who settle in Hong Kong to reunite with their families may have their right to live on the mainland restored under a special programme being mulled by Beijing. (bit.ly/1FNpOH0)

-- The head of Bar Association criticised the Hong Kong government for allegedly feeding the public a misleading definition explanation of the rule of law, moments after the secretary for justice accused the pro-democracy movement of blatantly challenging the rule of law and after the city's top judge insisted respect for the principle remained undimmed. (bit.ly/1u0LIld)

-- Macau police have arrested over 100 people, including gaming tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun's nephew Alan Ho and 96 alleged prostitutes, in a crackdown against vice operations at a hotel. (bit.ly/1A9r1Qz)

-- The Housing Authority received 41,000 applications for its upcoming 2,160 Home Ownership Scheme flats, highlighting the dire need for an affordable home among Hong Kong youth. (bit.ly/1wakGBZ)

-- UnionPay reports mainlanders' consumption sentiment is at a three-year low. Its monthly Bankcard Consumer Confidence Index was 82.56 in December, down 2.87 in 12 months. (bit.ly/1xW2H7F)

-- The $3.2 billion Studio City, by Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd, will open according to plan in the second half of the year.

