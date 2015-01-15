HONG KONG Jan 15 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Charlie Hebdo, the French satirical magazine that was the target of a bloody terrorist attack, will go on sale in Hong Kong on Thursday as part of a special print run that has now reached five million copies. (bit.ly/1zeAE5n)

-- A review of Hong Kong's aerospace financing rules could see the city leapfrog Singapore to become the first choice financial centre for Asia's rapidly expanding aviation industry. (bit.ly/1C8Ptnn)

THE STANDARD

-- The government plans to use an area of Kowloon East to explore the feasibility of developing a "Smart City". (bit.ly/1C8UOv1)

-- Jewellery chain Luk Fook Holdings said same-store sales in the fiscal third quarter ended December fell 7 percent from a year ago, better than the 21 percent year-on-year slump in the three months ended September. (bit.ly/1x2JX2r)

MING PAO DAILY

-- A mainland housewife has been put behind bars for four years and nine months after she helped his husband open 20 accounts in Hong Kong for money laundering of HK$240 million. ($30.95 million)

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (Reporting by Alice Du; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)