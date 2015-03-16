HONG KONG, March 16 These are some of the
leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- China's annual consumer rights gala has slammed foreign
carmakers, including Mercedes, Volkswagen, Range
Rover and Nissan, for poor vehicle quality and
aftersales service. The programme, 315 Gala, which CCTV
broadcasts on every March 15, is popular on the mainland because
most of the show's allegations are followed by government
action. (bit.ly/1LgBiWi)
-- Society is becoming more divided over political reform,
with a Chinese University poll showing a narrowing gap between
those who accept a reform package for the 2017 chief executive
election even if it is based on Beijing's framework, and those
who reject it. (bit.ly/1HUVk39)
THE STANDARD
-- Core profit at Wharf Holdings fell 7 percent to
HK$10.5 billion ($1.35 billion) in the past year, dropping below
the lower end of market expectations. That came amid the
mainland property market woes that ate into the real estate
firm's profit margin. (bit.ly/1HUVTde)
-- Developers rolled out new flats at higher prices over the
weekend, encouraged by the recent keen interest in new homes.
This comes after tighter mortgage rules made purchasing flats in
the resale market more difficult. Cheung Kong put the
last 32 flats at La Lumiere on the market after clearing all 76
units in its Saturday sales, 75 of which went in less than an
hour. (bit.ly/1GTmSIu)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- China Mobile Ltd is forecast to post a decline
in yearly profit of between 9.37 percent and 14.41 percent
partly due to market competition, while discounts and subsidies
also weigh on its earnings, according to analysts.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Chinese internet firm Tencent Holdings Ltd is
expected to report strong growth in its yearly profit, rising
between 53 percent and 65 percent, boosted by increasing
revenues from advertising and mobile games, according to
analysts.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 7.7671 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)