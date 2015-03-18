HONG KONG, March 18 These are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- China's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission is planning to invite independent accounting
companies to carry out an audit of state firms' overseas units
in an unprecedented move amid concerns they provide fertile
ground for corruption. It said it would launch a bidding process
for accounting firms interested in conducting the audit. (bit.ly/1Fy7pfs)
-- Instant messaging services are changing the working
patterns of Hongkongers, said a global study, as it found local
workers increasingly adopting IM services in the workplace. Some
83 percent of Hong Kong workers reported a heavier use of
instant messaging at work, compared to the global average of 64
percent, according to a study by office space provider Regus. (bit.ly/1MLsDqi)
-- Shanghai-listed developer Poly Real Estate
said it would raise 10 billion yuan ($1.60 billion) in a private
placement to finance expansion and reduce debt. The plan comes
on the heels of indications of supportive government policy from
Premier Li Keqiang to help the struggling property sector. (bit.ly/1MLt2sA)
THE STANDARD
-- Legendary businessman Deacon Chiu Te-ken, who once turned
the cash-strapped Asia Television into a profit-making station,
died on Tuesday at the age of 90. Chiu founded the Far East
Consortium, a property development company with
several hotels across Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1GZLzTI)
-- Departing passengers in Hong Kong will be charged HK$180
from next year and airlines 15 percent more to help fund the
third airport runway, whose budget has ballooned to HK$141.5
billion ($18.23 billion). The Executive Council on Tuesday gave
green light to the Airport Authority's three-runway system,
which may be completed by 2023 if construction begins next year.
(bit.ly/1MLtZBf)
-- Consultancy works for a proposed HK$9.3 billion ($1.20
billion) seawater desalination plant in Tseung Kwan O will cost
another HK$154.6 million, the Development Bureau said. The plant
will contribute 5 percent to Hong Kong's total water supply once
it begins operation in 2020. (bit.ly/1Fydqsi)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Hong Kong developer Wheelock and Co received
HK$18.8 billion ($2.42 billion) from flat sales last year, 88
percent above its HK$10 billion target. Chairman Woo Chun-kuen
said he is cautiously optimistic about the city's property
market and has set a sales target of slightly more than HK$10
billion for this year.
-- Zheng Jianjiang, the chairman of China's home appliances
maker AUX Group, has bought 69.01 percent of clubbing venues
operator Magnum Entertainment Group Holdings Ltd for
HK$404 million, according to a disclosure from the Hong Kong
bourse.
