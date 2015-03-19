HONG KONG, March 19 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Shoppers and tourists flocked to Chanel stores in Hong Kong as the luxury brand slashed prices of classic bags by almost 20 percent. Chanel began cutting prices in Hong Kong on Wednesday after announcing it would realign prices from April 8 on three of its most well-known handbags. (bit.ly/1Lwq7bX)

-- Customs officers arrested 5,000 people - almost two-thirds of whom were mainlanders - in the past year for taking more than the allowed amount of baby formula across the border, new figures showed. Statistics presented to the Legislative Council also showed that most offenders were fined with only 157 people being jailed for between one and 140 days. (bit.ly/1EwV9d7)

-- A Hong Kong tribunal started a preliminary hearing on Wednesday involving the head of U.S. short-seller Citron Research over allegations that it published a "false and misleading" report about China's fourth-biggest developer, Evergrande Real Estate Group, in 2012. (bit.ly/18JuMWo)

THE STANDARD

-- Cathay Pacific bosses have welcomed the approval of the three-runway system in Hong Kong, but say the users-pay plan may need some tweaking. Chairman John Slosar said he believes the planned HK$180 fee for departing passengers would be too much of a burden. (bit.ly/193Gj2B)

-- The Hong Kong and China Gas Company has proposed one new bonus share for every 10 existing shares, a tradition over the past five years. Its core profit last year rose 10 percent to HK$7 billion amid buoyant growth in China's gas business. (bit.ly/1F61O0E)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Bank of East Asia raised HK$6.59 billion ($849.62 million) by selling 223 million new shares at HK$29.5576 each to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, making the Japanese group the single-largest shareholder of the Hong Kong-listed bank with a 17.5 percent stake.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7564 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)