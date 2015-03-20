HONG KONG, March 20 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- More Chinese are expected to apply for the United States' investor visa as people embrace an expanded immigrant quota and promising business opportunities, while better education and more diversified investment opportunities are behind the choice of the wealthy Chinese, according a report by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the Centre for China and Globalisation. (bit.ly/1967PfM)

-- The falling euro is putting pressure on local retailers and exporters but some stores are taking advantage by offering consumers cheap products from Europe. Snack shop 759 Store's owner, Coils Lam Wai-chun, said he planned to increase the proportion of European food items on its shelves from 15 percent to 25 percent in the coming three months. (bit.ly/1bj5H62)

-- China Mobile could be poised to broaden its 14-month-old alliance with Apple as the U.S. technology giant prepares to release its new wearable smart device, the Apple Watch, next month on the mainland, according to Chairman Xi Guohua. (bit.ly/1xDpYYN)

THE STANDARD

-- China Merchants Bank Co Ltd is considering spinning off its wealth management and credit card business, Chief Executive Tian Huiyu said, adding the Shenzhen-based lender had a variety of businesses, many of which can exist as separate entities. (bit.ly/1GwA96n)

-- A proposal for the government to conduct a poll on political reform when it is unveiled next month is gaining traction among pro-establishment groups. The poll, suggested by Basic Law Committee member Albert Chan Hung-yee, would be led by former chief justices or judges with local universities involved. (bit.ly/1H8gdKz)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- William Fung, the chairman of global exporter Li & Fung Ltd, which posted an 18 percent drop in core operating profit in the first year of its three-year growth plan in 2014, said the target set for the plan was too high and the company could hardly meet it.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)