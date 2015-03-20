HONG KONG, March 20 These are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- More Chinese are expected to apply for the United States'
investor visa as people embrace an expanded immigrant quota and
promising business opportunities, while better education and
more diversified investment opportunities are behind the choice
of the wealthy Chinese, according a report by the Chinese
Academy of Social Sciences and the Centre for China and
Globalisation. (bit.ly/1967PfM)
-- The falling euro is putting pressure on local retailers
and exporters but some stores are taking advantage by offering
consumers cheap products from Europe. Snack shop 759 Store's
owner, Coils Lam Wai-chun, said he planned to increase
the proportion of European food items on its shelves from 15
percent to 25 percent in the coming three months. (bit.ly/1bj5H62)
-- China Mobile could be poised to broaden its
14-month-old alliance with Apple as the U.S. technology
giant prepares to release its new wearable smart device, the
Apple Watch, next month on the mainland, according to Chairman
Xi Guohua. (bit.ly/1xDpYYN)
THE STANDARD
-- China Merchants Bank Co Ltd is
considering spinning off its wealth management and credit card
business, Chief Executive Tian Huiyu said, adding the
Shenzhen-based lender had a variety of businesses, many of which
can exist as separate entities. (bit.ly/1GwA96n)
-- A proposal for the government to conduct a poll on
political reform when it is unveiled next month is gaining
traction among pro-establishment groups. The poll, suggested by
Basic Law Committee member Albert Chan Hung-yee, would be led by
former chief justices or judges with local universities
involved. (bit.ly/1H8gdKz)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- William Fung, the chairman of global exporter Li & Fung
Ltd, which posted an 18 percent drop in core operating
profit in the first year of its three-year growth plan in 2014,
said the target set for the plan was too high and the company
could hardly meet it.
