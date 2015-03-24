March 24 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Macau should steel itself for a more regulated gambling industry, the city's leader has said. In his policy address, Chief Executive Fernando Chui Sai-on also urged casinos to focus more on non-gaming businesses in an apparent response to Beijing's repeated demands for diversification. (bit.ly/1N8CKpc)

- Mainland Chinese holidaymakers may give the impression that they favour package tours, but most of the country's young travellers prefer to organise their own itineraries, a report by Qyer.com shows. (bit.ly/18TJ9qZ)

- Temperatures in the city are likely to hit new highs in the years ahead, Hong Kong's top weatherman has warned. The Observatory's director, Shun Chi-ming, said the city should be prepared for more temperature records, with more frequent heatwaves and hot spells and a declining number of cold days. (bit.ly/18TJhHd)

THE STANDARD

- Despite falling revenue and concerns about what's in store for Macau, residents of the SAR will receive a cash handout of 9,000 patacas ($1,127) the same sum as last year. Non-permanent residents are also in line for a handout 5,400 patacas each, Macau Chief Executive Fernando Chui Sai-on announced in his latest policy address. (bit.ly/1EDuGZd)

- Japanese casual wear brand Uniqlo has switched to paper bags for customers with just over a week to go before 100,000 retailers charge HK$0.5 a plastic bag. A staff member at the Uniqlo store in Causeway Bay, said the company had made the switch for the benefit of customers and for itself to avoid having to collect the plastic bag levy. (bit.ly/1xsQBFi)

- Moves are being made to extend Peak Tramways' operating rights by 10 years to maintain a stable tram service in Hong Kong. This comes as the company said it would spend HK$600 million to upgrade facilities if its operating rights are renewed for a decade from January. (bit.ly/1LQku8S)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- China's carmaker Great Wall Motor Co Ltd said it would focus on developing a sport utility vehicles (SUV), which is expected to account for 90 percent of its sales volume in three years from 71.4 percent last year, according to Chairman Wei Jianjun.

