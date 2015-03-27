HONG KONG, March 27 These are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Last-ditch negotiations to save cash-strapped broadcaster
Asia Television Ltd from collapse are still in progress. A
Hongkonger was willing to pay HK$500 million ($64.5 million) for
a 52.42 percent stake but mainland investor Wong Ching insisted
on closing the deal at HK$700 million, sources said. (bit.ly/1E7gTiy)
-- About one in four employees wants to resign this year,
with a good number disgruntled by mediocre remuneration,
according to a survey conducted by recruitment firm Randstad,
that also finds Facebook trumping LinkedIn as
the top website among jobseekers. (bit.ly/1Bt4pLa)
-- Food imports from Japan that had been found to be
mislabelled in Taiwan were not found in Hong Kong, food safety
officials said, adding that they did not intend to expand an
existing ban on some food imports from the country. (bit.ly/1BP0QPj)
THE STANDARD
-- Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying has warned that many
grassroots workers will lose their jobs if protests against
parallel traders continue as they have a fallout effect on
tourism. (bit.ly/1CsqZbI)
-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing will start
enhancing its central clearing and settlement system from Monday
to enable investors to settle their trades of A shares through
Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect similarly to the way they
settle their trades of Hong Kong stocks. The new service will
allow investors to open Special Segregated Accounts. (bit.ly/1HRk0Jb)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd
says its size can be enlarged 5 to 10 times in the next 5-8
years as its strategy of utilising capital from its insurance
assets to expand other assets has been successful and is mature
enough to bring in more benefit, according to chairman Guo
Guangchang.
