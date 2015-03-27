HONG KONG, March 27 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Last-ditch negotiations to save cash-strapped broadcaster Asia Television Ltd from collapse are still in progress. A Hongkonger was willing to pay HK$500 million ($64.5 million) for a 52.42 percent stake but mainland investor Wong Ching insisted on closing the deal at HK$700 million, sources said. (bit.ly/1E7gTiy)

-- About one in four employees wants to resign this year, with a good number disgruntled by mediocre remuneration, according to a survey conducted by recruitment firm Randstad, that also finds Facebook trumping LinkedIn as the top website among jobseekers. (bit.ly/1Bt4pLa)

-- Food imports from Japan that had been found to be mislabelled in Taiwan were not found in Hong Kong, food safety officials said, adding that they did not intend to expand an existing ban on some food imports from the country. (bit.ly/1BP0QPj)

THE STANDARD

-- Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying has warned that many grassroots workers will lose their jobs if protests against parallel traders continue as they have a fallout effect on tourism. (bit.ly/1CsqZbI)

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing will start enhancing its central clearing and settlement system from Monday to enable investors to settle their trades of A shares through Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect similarly to the way they settle their trades of Hong Kong stocks. The new service will allow investors to open Special Segregated Accounts. (bit.ly/1HRk0Jb)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd says its size can be enlarged 5 to 10 times in the next 5-8 years as its strategy of utilising capital from its insurance assets to expand other assets has been successful and is mature enough to bring in more benefit, according to chairman Guo Guangchang.

($1 = 7.7541 Hong Kong dollars) (Compiled by Donny Kwok; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)