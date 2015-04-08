HONG KONG, April 8 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Latin America's notorious drug cartels are expanding into
Hong Kong and the region in a bid to launder dirty money and
source the chemicals needed to make the drug methamphetamine.
Mexico's notorious Sinaloa cartel was using bank accounts in the
city to launder tens of millions of dollars in drug funds,
according to an investigation by the South China Morning Post.
(bit.ly/1N5DMHZ)
-- A blaze at a Fujian chemical plant roared back to life on
Tuesday night several hours after it was reportedly
extinguished, fanning fears over public safety and environmental
fallout from controversial petrochemical projects. (bit.ly/1a3cm39)
-- PCCW, the flagship conglomerate of Hong Kong
billionaire Richard Li Tzar-kai, is on to the next acquisition
after abandoning its bid to purchase a 49 percent stake in
European online video-sharing service Dailymotion. (bit.ly/1H361lE)
THE STANDARD
-- The inbound tourism sector will continue to bear the
fallout from the recent anti-parallel trading protests, with
fewer mainland tour groups expected for the Labour Day weekend
next month. Travel Industry Council executive director Joseph
Tung Yao-chung said the sector recorded a 20 percent drop in
mainland tour groups during Easter and Ching Ming holidays. (bit.ly/1Ccuv6g)
-- A British executive, who is managing director of
insurance brokers Jardine Lloyd Thompson, and his Filipina
partner were arrested after their eldest teenage daughter
plunged to her death from a luxury high-rise apartment block in
Repulse Bay. The girl's birth in Hong Kong was never registered,
and she had never attended school. (bit.ly/1GIXQu8)
-- The primary residential market is still hot with the sale
of over 1,000 units from two Tseung Kwan O projects in the past
week. CK Hutchison will offer a further 398 units at
Hemera for sale this Saturday. K Wah International's
Twin Peaks in the same district is set to price more units this
week, after selling nearly 300. (bit.ly/1yTG1SK)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- China Construction Bank has stopped expanding
its network on the mainland but will focus on developing its
online banking business with 88 percent of its business being
conducted through the Internet and related channels, according
to the bank's deputy head Yang Wensheng.
