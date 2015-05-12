HONG KONG May 12 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Levels of tiny particles polluting the air in Hong Kong's Central business district are 104 percent higher than the World Health Organisation safety standard during evening rush hour, according to a new study from Friends of the Earth that links traffic jams with higher pollution. (bit.ly/1Fa1JIG)

-- Beijing is seeking to expand legal cooperation with Hong Kong and Macau to strengthen its attempts to bring back mainland Chinese fugitives and stem corruption, according to Guo Xingwang, director general of the International Cooperation Department at the mainland's Supreme People's Procuratorate. (bit.ly/1cKWa8W)

-- Rogue trader Nick Leeson, who famously broke Barings Bank in 1995 by making unauthorised bets on the futures markets in Singapore, says the surge in trading volume and rapid pace of regulatory change around the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect have created conditions ripe for market manipulation. (bit.ly/1K38mQ7)

-- Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Chief Executive Clement Kwok King-man said he is pessimistic about the hotel industry in Hong Kong in the short term, after The Peninsula operator released figures showing decline in its Hong Kong operation for the first quarter. (bit.ly/1Fa3d5H)

-- Soon-to-be-listed Cheung Kong Property Holdings is valued at HK$420 billion ($54.18 billion), with a net asset value of HK$259.3 billion, or HK$67.18 per share, according to an investor presentation. The group will begin trading on June 3. Shares of Hutchison Whampoa will cease trading after May 26. (bit.ly/1zWwlNG)

-- Chairman of i-Cable Communications Stephen Ng Tin-hoi reiterated the HK$1 billion ($129 million) investment on its free-to-air TV channel Fantastic Television remains unchanged. Ng said the outlay is still under discussion with the government but he is confident of getting the license. (bit.ly/1KCwqpE)

-- Tanrich Financial Holdings Ltd, which will change name to Southwest Securities International after being taken over by mainland brokerage Southwest Securities in January, eyes on expanding capital base with an aim to double its market capitalisation to HK$10 billion in three years, according to chairman Yu Weijia.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7526 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)