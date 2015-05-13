HONG KONG May 13 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Television Broadcasts Ltd will invest HK$6.2 billion ($799.8 million) in programmes over the coming six years in a commitment that has helped secure the renewal of its free-to-air licence. The licence will be renewed for a 12-year period from Dec. 1, giving TVB time to battle new rival after the government decided to revoke Asia Television's licence. (bit.ly/1Phw1zG)

-- The cost of expanding Terminal 2 at Chek Lap Kok airport to support the proposed third runway could soar to HK$14 billion ($1.81 billion) by the time work begins in 2019 - 47 per cent up on the original prediction, a veteran engineer says. (bit.ly/1G4CCYs)

-- Securities and Futures Commission Chairman Carlson Tong Ka-shing has vowed to crack down on potential market manipulation after several small players exhibited very unusual share price movements in the recent market rally. Tong said the regulator had a team focused on monitoring unusual share price movements. (bit.ly/1cuC428)

THE STANDARD

-- Hackers believed to be from overseas have threatened to launch fresh cyber attacks on Bank of China and Bank of East Asia unless they pay them with virtual currency bitcoin. Police confirmed that they received reports on Monday from two financial institutions, claiming their websites were hacked on Saturday, leading to unstable service. (bit.ly/1KH85Pt)

-- Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying has shrugged off opinion polls on the government's political reform proposal, saying that different surveys will have different results. (bit.ly/1PhzaQ7)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chinese water treatment group Yunnan Water Investment Co Ltd plans to issue 288 million shares in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, raising HK$1.67 billion to fund acquisition of water treatment projects and repay debt.

($1 = 7.7517 Hong Kong dollars)