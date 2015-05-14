May 14 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Hongkongers are expected to enjoy an extra day off work this year after Beijing announced that Sept. 3 will be a one-off national holiday to mark the 70th anniversary of the Japanese surrender in the second world war. Hong Kong's Labour Department announced that it would submit a bill to the Legislative Council later this month to make the day a holiday. (bit.ly/1RGwMRH)

- Hong Kong retailers should look to diversify and not just target mainland shoppers, a major mall developer said, a month after a cap was introduced on visits by Shenzhen residents. Fiona Chung Sau-lin, general manager of Sun Hung Kai Properties' leasing department, made the remark as the company announced details of its plan to build a new shopping complex in North Point. (bit.ly/1Ffjark)

- China's richest man, Dalian Wanda Group chairman Wang Jianlin, has vowed to invest at least $5 billion in the United States as part of his plan to build a world-class business empire. The tycoon, who topped the Forbes' China rich list in March, expected his company's sales to reach US$100 billion in 2020, with 20 to 30 percent of it coming from overseas markets. (bit.ly/1RGzl6g)

THE STANDARD

- D&G Technology Holding opens the retail book on Thursday for an initial public offering of up to HK$360 million ($46.4 million). The Hebei-based road construction machinery maker is selling 150 million shares at between HK$1.82 and HK$2.40 each. (bit.ly/1Hi2Eci)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- Hong Kong sees a growing trend of blood donation in the last three years with 254,000 people donating blood last year, up 2.8 percent from the previous year, according to Hong Kong Red Cross, which expects an increasing demand for blood due to aging population, in particular for blood type O and B.

