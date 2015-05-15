May 15 These are some of the leading stories in
Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Hong Kong has set a target for cutting energy consumption
by 6 percent from the 2012 level in the next decade. Secretary
for Environment Wong Kam-sing described the target as
"ambitious" as he unveiled the first energy-saving blueprint for
Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1FnNfqt)
- Baptist University bowed to pressure to postpone the
appointment of a new president after students stormed a meeting
of the interview panel to discuss whether to recommend the only
candidate to the school's council for consideration. The sole
candidate Roland Chin said he was not disappointed by the
outcome, and agreed that more dialogue was needed with students.
(bit.ly/1KPjQDD)
- China is the world's biggest source of international
students, with its growing middle class increasingly sending
their children for studies abroad even as the authorities
express concern about the influence of Western values on Chinese
youth. A record 460,000 mainlanders studied overseas last year,
up 11 percent from 2013, according to the education ministry. (bit.ly/1PJwLZi)
THE STANDARD
- A gay British woman launched a legal challenge against the
Immigration Department's refusal to issue a visa to live in Hong
Kong with her partner, saying it is "discriminatory." The case
is seen a landmark in the city, which does not recognise gay
marriage and only decriminalised homosexuality in 1991. (bit.ly/1E88YeO)
- HK Electric Investments sees no need to change
the scheme of control agreement, saying cutting the permitted
rate of return is just change for the sake of change. The power
supplier joined its rival CLP Holdings Ltd to campaign
against the government's proposal to cut their permitted profit
from 9.9 percent to between 6 and 8 percent. (bit.ly/1KPlxkv)
- Terminal operator COSCO Pacific Ltd said it
would continue to look for opportunities to buy ports overseas
following a "One Belt and One Road" policy, according to Vice
Chairman Qiu Jinguang. (bit.ly/1QNTndv)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) warned stock
investors of potential volatile trading for shares of Yan Tat
Group Holdings Ltd and Jicheng Umbrella Holdings Ltd
due to high concentration of their shareholdings. SFC
said seven substantial shareholders of Yan Tat held about 96
percent of the shares on May 7, a day before a sharp stock price
fluctuation.
