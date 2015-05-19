HONG KONG May 19 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Fashion retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd said it
expects to post a "substantial (net) loss" for the 12 months to
June 30 due to huge asset write-offs, and it also expects to be
in the red at the operating level due largely to weak sales in
Europe and on the mainland.
-- Emperor Watch & Jewellery Ltd expects to see a
10 to 20 percent cut in rents of their shops next year as
business slows with a decline in the number of mainland
shoppers, chairman Cindy Yeung Lork-sze said.
-- The Airport Authority will present a revised financing
proposal for the third runway to the government with
"considerably lower" user charges than the previously proposed
HK$180 levy on each departing passenger, its executive director
of corporate development, Wilson Fung, said. (bit.ly/1Abx1i5)
THE STANDARD
-- The Link Real Estate Investment Trust said it
has obtained a five-year syndicated loan of HK$4 billion ($516
million) from a total of 12 financial institutions to buy land
and properties in Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1ecbBaE)
-- COFCO Corp, the mainland's largest food company, has
invited investment banks to submit proposals for a possible
group restructuring, including cooking-oil producer China Foods
Ltd divesting its confectionery business, or merging
with a sister firm such as oilseed processor China
Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd, people with knowledge of
the matter said. (bit.ly/1dgqyZ5)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Airport Authority board chairman Vincent Lo Hong-sui on
Monday unveiled preliminary designs for the city's largest
shopping complex, to be built next to Terminal 2 Chek Lap Kok
airport and expected to launch between 2018 and 2019.
($1 = 7.7509 Hong Kong dollars)
