SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Businessman Lew Mon-hung walked free from the High Court
on Wednesday after an eight-man jury unanimously acquitted him
of all charges of deceiving Hong Kong's stock market regulator
and potential investors while raising funds for a $225 million
oil field project. (bit.ly/1EYRT7Z)
-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd Chief
Executive Charles Li said on Wednesday the Shanghai-Hong Kong
stock connect quota will increase "very soon" while he hopes to
establish a link with commodity exchanges in mainland China and
set up a network of domestic warehouses for physical metal
deliveries in three to five years. (bit.ly/1R4RKbI)
-- Hong Kong and mainland authorities have yet to agree on
allowing mainland immigration officials to work at the
cross-border high-speed railway terminus in West Kowloon, but
believe the matter can be resolved by the end of 2017, the
city's justice minister said. (bit.ly/1JBiQF5)
-- Hundreds of Cathay Pacific flight attendants
started a "marathon sit-in" at a passenger terminal of the Chek
Lap Kok airport on Wednesday, threatening to escalate their
action to a work-to-rule or a strike if the airline did not meet
three demands on pay and benefits. (bit.ly/1LcXThX)
THE STANDARD
-- Shareholders heaped hot words on the management of MTR
Corporation Limited over a golden handshake given to
former chief executive Jay Walder and a massive cost overrun due
to delayed construction of a cross-border express rail link. (bit.ly/1R4Tqlp)
-- Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo on Wednesday met the
secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission,
the first time a new police chief has met with a high-ranking
official during a duty visit. (bit.ly/1EkGnTQ)
-- There is no way a proposed "none of the above" option on
ballot papers for the 2017 chief executive election can be
allowed, a Beijing official said. (bit.ly/1egL3oC)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Hong Kong's securities watchdog has requested brokerages
to provide trading records in the past two months on China
Rundong Auto Group due to its share price volatility
after state-backed developer Greenland Group acquired it,
sources said.
