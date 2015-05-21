HONG KONG May 21 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Businessman Lew Mon-hung walked free from the High Court on Wednesday after an eight-man jury unanimously acquitted him of all charges of deceiving Hong Kong's stock market regulator and potential investors while raising funds for a $225 million oil field project. (bit.ly/1EYRT7Z)

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd Chief Executive Charles Li said on Wednesday the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect quota will increase "very soon" while he hopes to establish a link with commodity exchanges in mainland China and set up a network of domestic warehouses for physical metal deliveries in three to five years. (bit.ly/1R4RKbI)

-- Hong Kong and mainland authorities have yet to agree on allowing mainland immigration officials to work at the cross-border high-speed railway terminus in West Kowloon, but believe the matter can be resolved by the end of 2017, the city's justice minister said. (bit.ly/1JBiQF5)

-- Hundreds of Cathay Pacific flight attendants started a "marathon sit-in" at a passenger terminal of the Chek Lap Kok airport on Wednesday, threatening to escalate their action to a work-to-rule or a strike if the airline did not meet three demands on pay and benefits. (bit.ly/1LcXThX)

THE STANDARD

-- Shareholders heaped hot words on the management of MTR Corporation Limited over a golden handshake given to former chief executive Jay Walder and a massive cost overrun due to delayed construction of a cross-border express rail link. (bit.ly/1R4Tqlp)

-- Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo on Wednesday met the secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, the first time a new police chief has met with a high-ranking official during a duty visit. (bit.ly/1EkGnTQ)

-- There is no way a proposed "none of the above" option on ballot papers for the 2017 chief executive election can be allowed, a Beijing official said. (bit.ly/1egL3oC)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hong Kong's securities watchdog has requested brokerages to provide trading records in the past two months on China Rundong Auto Group due to its share price volatility after state-backed developer Greenland Group acquired it, sources said.

