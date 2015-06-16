HONG KONG, June 16 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Complaints about contests and lucky draws that disguised unfair sales practices were among more than 700 grievances the consumer watchdog received about beauty and fitness centres in the first five months of the year. The Consumer Council said complaints against beauty centres rose 11 percent to 511 in the first five months compared with the same period last year. (bit.ly/1QzI10f)

-- The Legislative Council will adopt tight security measures from Wednesday ahead of the three-day debate and vote on the government's political reform package. Educational tours will be suspended, the public services and lawmakers' cafe will close, all guests will need to leave, and no more than five assistants will be allowed to work in each lawmaker's office. (bit.ly/1JR20Dr)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong will maintain stringent control measures to guard against Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, Health Secretary Ko Wing-man said, despite experts saying the risk of South Korea exporting the virus has become lower. (bit.ly/1JUjSfe)

-- More than 1,500 shops and restaurants will join a nine-day shopping festival, between June 25 and July 3, organised by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce to boost tourist and local spending. Charles Yeung Chun-kam, the chamber's chairman, said slowdown in tourist arrivals dragged down the retail industry. (bit.ly/1GIAvJT)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Li Ka-shing raised his stake in CK Hutchison Holdings for the first time since the company was restructured and listed on March 18. Li on June 11 bought 300,000 shares at an average of HK$110.96 per share for HK$33.28 million ($4.29 million), according to a disclosure from the stock exchange.

-- Next Media Ltd said its net profit fell 31.6 percent year on year to HK$164 million for the year ended in March with revenue falling 9.5 percent to HK$2.96 billion as advertising and circulation income from publications dropped amid a shift of reading habit from print properties to free online media.

