HONG KONG, June 23 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Administrative or medical blunders are expected to be settled quicker under a government proposal to introduce a "sorry law" that seeks to separate an apology from legal liability. Under the proposed apology legislation, a court cannot admit an apology as evidence even if the apology includes an admission of fault or liability. (bit.ly/1FxtJRR)

-- A majority of the members of the University of Hong Kong's governing body are likely to endorse an inquiry report that criticised the handling of donations by an Occupy co-founder and his supervisor. Two sources familiar with the issue said HKU Council members were asked to vote by secret ballot on how the controversial matter should be concluded. (bit.ly/1Jfyasc)

THE STANDARD

-- Protesters occupying an area surrounding the Legislative Council and Central Government Offices at Tamar have been issued notices to leave the area. Officers of the Lands Department posted notices on Tim Mei Avenue requesting protesters to vacate the "Tent Village" by Wednesday. Notices were also slipped into tents. (bit.ly/1GweklK)

-- Central was the world's second-most expensive location for office space last month, and West Kowloon the sixth, as a growing number of mainland financial firms march into Hong Kong, a semi-annual survey by CBRE Research has found. (bit.ly/1H9ZGqP)

-- Li & Fung plans to form a joint venture with two Chinese department store operators to help the retailers develop their own brands of clothing, a person familiar with the matter said. Li & Fung said it will have a signing ceremony in Shanghai on Tuesday to announce the partnership with Shanghai Bailian Group and Beijing Wangfujing Department Store Group. (bit.ly/1eFeNw2)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Ltd said its net profit for the year ended in March 2015, rose 31 percent year-on-year to HK$218 million ($28 million). It declared a distribution of final dividend of 3.8 Hong Kong cents, down 16 percent from a year ago.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7507 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)