SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong parents are set to see school fees soar with the majority of international and local private schools seeking permission to increase rates by as much as 30 percent. Some 46 international primary and secondary schools have applied to the Education Bureau to raise fees for the new academic year starting in September, bureau figures released show. (bit.ly/1J3oWww)

-- Hong Kong consumers are feeling good about the economy and are set to embark on more shopping, according to a consumer confidence index. Economists say the monthly ANZ-Roy Morgan Hong Kong Consumer Confidence shows the local economy is doing well and the rejection of the government's political reform proposal had not hurt consumer sentiment, but tourism is not doing so well. (bit.ly/1J3pLoY)

THE STANDARD

-- Night-owl shoppers are being targeted with a "Midnight Madness Sale" at Ikea's Kowloon Bay store, with more than 1,000 products discounted heavily in a selling effort that reflects challenging times for retailers. An Ikea spokeswoman said consumers are in line for a "new and exciting shopping experience" with the out-of-the ordinary operating hours. (bit.ly/1SIiAa8)

-- A new data analysis platform to look into interactions among genes has been developed by Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and the development has been hailed as a breakthrough in cancer research. The team comprised researchers from the PolyU department of health technology and informatics and biostatisticians from Harvard University. (bit.ly/1LkKNBP)

-- Two leading local fast-food chains are looking to raise their menu prices, citing higher rents, salaries and cost of materials even though profits rose last year. While Cafe de Coral will raise prices "within the public's affordability," rival Fairwood is considering a 2 percent increase. (bit.ly/1RuQ7SO)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Property services group DTZ said it forecast office rental in prime Admiralty and Central business district to rise 10-15 percent in 2015, thanks to increasing demand from Chinese enterprises as they set up their foothold in the city.

MING PAO

-- Macau saw 2.547 million visitors in May, up 0.9 percent from a year earlier, according to Macau government data. The total number of visitors for the first five months of 2015 fell 2.7 percent from the same period last year.

