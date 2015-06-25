HONG KONG, June 25 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong's anti-graft agency is cementing greater ties
with China as Beijing continues its unprecedented crackdown on
corruption. Latest figures on cross-border cooperation involving
the Independent Commission Against Corruption and its mainland
counterparts reveal a steady rise in investigations by agents on
each other's patch. (bit.ly/1FC88YH)
-- Rural patriarch and pro-establishment lawmaker Lau
Wong-fat denied he was set to quit the Legislative Council.
Rumours emerged that the Business and Professionals Alliance
lawmaker would resign due to poor health. He was at the centre
of a controversial walkout among pro-establishment lawmakers
during last week's Legco vote on electoral reform. (bit.ly/1BNvaRr)
THE STANDARD
-- The Performing Industry Association suggests an indoor
stadium with at least 35,000 seats be built at Kai Tak to meet
the needs of performance tourism that could generate HK$5.20
billion ($670.76 million) income for Hong Kong. The suggestion
comes ahead of funding approval by the Legislative Council's
Finance Committee for pre-construction work at the proposed Kai
Tak Sports Complex. (bit.ly/1KdKdXo)
-- Hong Kongers are going greener, but have yet to learn
which seafoods are abundant and which are unsustainable,
according to WWF Hong Kong's latest fish tank index study. (bit.ly/1LpnbvR)
-- More than 7,000 items sent overseas by airmail were lost
last year, resulting in compensation claims worth more than HK$2
million. Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Gregory
So revealed 7,357 airmail items were lost last year, some 58
percent fewer than the 17,588 lost items in 2013 which cost
nearly HK$5 million. (bit.ly/1dhe96b)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Hong Kong, which is set to lose out to Shanghai in IPO
race in the first half, is expected to surpass Shanghai as well
as New York and London for the whole year to be the top IPO fund
raising venue, tapping about HK$280 billion ($36.12 billion),
according to accounting firm Deloitte.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 7.7524 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)