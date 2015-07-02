(Corrects reference to China Huarong Energy to say company was
formerly known as China Rongsheng Heavy Industries)
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- As Beijing passed a sweeping new national security law,
Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying was quick to assure Hong Kongers
that it would not apply to the city, and that the government had
no plans to enact the controversial Article 23 of the Basic Law.
But Leung said the city did have a responsibility to help ensure
national security, which it should do by local legislation.(bit.ly/1RSRCdP)
-- Hong Kong is one of the most expensive places in the
world to construct buildings, especially if they are residential
properties, according to a new survey. At $3,200 per square
metre in construction costs, Hong Kong was only surpassed by New
York and London in the International Construction Market Survey
2015 conducted by Britain-based consultancy Turner and
Townsend.(bit.ly/1gbRjPz)
-- China Huarong Energy Co, formerly known as
China Rongsheng Heavy Industries, said in a regulatory filing
that a memorandum of understanding on the disposal of assets to
an unnamed buyer has expired. Huarong announced in March a
potential sale of its core shipbuilding and engineering
business, subject to formal agreement. (bit.ly/1dz6joG)
THE STANDARD
-- China's Financial Futures Exchange has squashed rumours
that foreign investors including Goldman Sachs have been
shorting Chinese stocks using index futures, the latest move by
regulators to calm market anxiety following two weeks of panic
selling. The exchange said the 63 overseas institutions that
currently trade index futures in China can only trade for
risk-hedging purposes. (bit.ly/1UanA9k)
-- Far East Horizon said it will issue new shares
worth HK$4.47 billion ($576.62 million) to raise equity capital
for future development. The mainland financial services provider
will issue 658 million new shares at HK$6.90 per share, or a
discount of 6.5 percent to the previous close. (bit.ly/1R622M5)
-- The asset management arms of Bank of China and
HSBC are among the first to apply for cross-border
fund sales under the Mutual Recognition of Funds scheme that
takes effect from Thursday. Bank of China Investment Management,
a mainland joint venture of BOC and BlackRock, is set to
introduce two mainland-domiciled funds to local investors. (bit.ly/1GOUVMY)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd, a
unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, posted a 35.3
percent year-on-year increase in revenue to HK$37.2 million
($4.80 million) for the year ended in March, while net loss
attributable to owners amounted to HK$101.5 million, against a
HK$39.2 million loss in the year-ago period.
