SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Former Hong Kong chief executive Tung Chee-hwa has called for a "constructive opposition camp" and more political talent in the wake of the legislature's rejection of the government's reform plan for the 2017 leadership election. (bit.ly/1C4ai8k)

-- Hong Kong experienced its hottest June since records began more than a century ago, and the city can expect hotter-than-usual weather for the next two months. The average mean temperature last month hit 29.7 degrees Celsius, the highest since records began in 1885, and is 1.8 degrees higher than the June average of 27.9 degrees, according to Hong Kong Observatory. (bit.ly/1ITjYQd)

THE STANDARD

-- Cantopop is losing its appeal for Hong Kong teenagers who seem to prefer K-Pop or Mandopop, says an academic with an ear for music. Stephen Chu Yiu-wai, director of the Hong Kong studies program at the University of Hong Kong's School of Modern Languages and Cultures, said pop culture here is deteriorating and being replaced by Korean and Putonghua sounds. (bit.ly/1NAnlPy)

-- Beauty chain Perfect Shape saw its prepaid package sales in Hong Kong soar 97 percent during the first quarter from a year back, while in China they rose a mere 2 percent. Chairman Henry Au-yeung Kong said the firm recorded 55 percent growth in revenue for the year ended in March, led by consumption of high technology beauty services. (bit.ly/1NAYnAu)

-- The monthly return of the Mandatory Provident Fund overall fell 2.62 percent last month, marking a loss for the second straight month, according to a report issued by data provider Lipper. China equity funds were the most disappointing. (bit.ly/1f6XrIy)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The city's Executive Council has allowed tunnel operator The Tate's Cairn Tunnel Company to increase the toll for Tate's Cairn Tunnel by an average 11.9 percent effective Jan. 1 next, with private cars and taxis facing the biggest increase of 18 percent.

-- The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd said it has agreed to sell an entire office floor it owned in World Wide House in the central business district for HK$509 million ($65.66 million), or HK$30,500 per sq ft - the second highest in the city.

