SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- A number of major educational institutions in Hong Kong
were allegedly affected by a hack attack encompassing more than
100 universities and government agencies worldwide. Hacking
group GhostShell said organisations were targeted as they were
part of the top one million most active websites on the net. (bit.ly/1CWVmnA)
-- Student leader Joshua Wong and three other activists are
set to be charged with obstructing police officers during a
protest outside the central government's liaison office last
summer. League Vice-Chairman Raphael Wong, People Power lawmaker
Albert Chan and Federation of Students' Secretary General Nathan
Law also confirmed they would face the same charge. (bit.ly/1Hc5OvG)
-- With the number of Hong Kong visitors declining for a
second month this year from last, the Tourism Board says it will
review its strategies and annual forecast in a bid to counter
the downward trend. The latest figures show a year-on-year
decrease of 2.9 percent in the number of visitors to the city
last month, with the number of solo mainland travellers down by
10.6 percent. (bit.ly/1LToS5T)
THE STANDARD
-- Silver-haired workers remain in demand in the labour
market, with 85 percent of 330 firms contacted in a survey
saying they would consider employing staff more than 60 years
old. The Hong Kong Council of Social Service survey also showed
66 percent of respondents believe having elderly staff will help
improve their services to senior citizens. (bit.ly/1LOUGYG)
-- Taxi drivers have again come out in force to protest
against smartphone apps used to hire vans and private cars, and
threatened to launch a strike if the government does not step
in. Drivers from the Taxi Dealers and Owners Association claimed
that apps used to hire vans and private cars had "stolen" 20
percent of their customers. (bit.ly/1ThNfLM)
-- Mainland-based Evergrande Real Estate Group has
outperformed competitors with double-digit growth in both
contracted sales and contracted sales area in the first half.
The developer said contracted sales jumped 25.7 percent to 87.11
billion yuan ($14.03 billion) between January and June from the
same period last year. (bit.ly/1H7Hhoe)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Some 200 stocks with small market capitalisation fell
more than 20 percent in Hong Kong on Monday, in which shares of
Imperial Pacific International Holdings plunged 44
percent to close at HK$0.14, and were down over 70 percent from
their peak.
