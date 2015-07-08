HONG KONG, July 8 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Former commerce secretary Frederick Ma Si-hang is to replace Raymond Chien Kuo-fung as chairman of MTR Corp Ltd for a three-year term starting on New Year's day, the government announced. (bit.ly/1Cmz1VD)

-- The organisers of a music party scheduled for later this month at AsiaWorld-Expo have cancelled this year's event considering "public sentiment" after the recent explosion at a party at Formosa Fun Coast water park that killed three Taiwanese and left about 500 injured, including six Hongkongers. (bit.ly/1CZrV4q)

-- The University of Hong Kong has downgraded its estimate for the city's economic growth to 2 percent in the second quarter of this year from 2.4 percent previously because of poor external demand and economic turmoil overseas. (bit.ly/1J3hD5v)

THE STANDARD

-- Over 40 percent of all listed companies on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses have requested a trading halt starting on Wednesday, amid the ongoing rout in mainland equities, an unprecedented move on the global scene. In all 1,200 firms - making up around 40 percent of the 2,808 companies listed in China - will not trade on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1ConyW1)

-- The Hong Kong government has proposed tightening regulations over edible as well as waste cooking oil in the wake of a "gutter oil" scare in Taiwan last year that swept hundreds of food products off Hong Kong store shelves. (bit.ly/1CZs3B3)

-- A three-year HK$500 million ($64.5 million) renovation has been completed at MOKO, a shopping centre in Kowloon's Mong Kok, with the developer Sun Hung Kai Properties boosting rents by an average of 25 percent. (bit.ly/1flUwfq)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Li Xiaolin, daughter of former premier Li Peng and the former chief of China Power International, has been appointed as deputy general manager of China Datang Corp, according to the website of the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7546 Hong Kong dollars)