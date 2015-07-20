HONG KONG, July 20 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The ICAC commissioner has for the first time confirmed that the agency was considering the possibility of acquiring technology that could intercept residents' computer and mobile phone data from Milan-based Hacking Team, a controversial cybersecurity company. (bit.ly/1HJMWSF)

-- China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank intends to make use of Hong Kong as a bond-issuing platform, Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah told Xinhua in an interview. Tsang said he would lead a delegation to visit European countries covered by the "One Belt, One Road" initiative in the next two or three months. (bit.ly/1Id5GOi)

THE STANDARD

-- A Legislative Council security panel member has urged Cathay Pacific Airways to review transport procedures after one of 13 bags containing NZ$1 million ($651,300.00) went missing from a cargo transfer service. The transportation service is provided by Hong Kong Airport Services - a wholly owned subsidiary of Cathay Pacific. (bit.ly/1LxdlIi)

-- The local second-hand property market fell further at the weekend as new home projects siphoned off most buyers, said local agencies. Only seven deals were sealed in the top 10 blue- chip estates monitored by Centaline Property Agency, a 22.2 percent drop from a week ago and a 12-week low. Midland Realty saw only seven deals, an 11-week low. (bit.ly/1fh1EJ6)

-- Hong Kong's airport saw steady growth in the first half, with passenger throughput up 9.1 percent to 33.6 million compared with a year ago. Flight movements rose 4.4 percent to 199,620, while the cargo volume handled also edged up by 0.6 percent to 2.1 million tonnes. (bit.ly/1CQJQj4)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Intime Retail (Group) Co Ltd said Shen Guojun would transfer a total 398 million shares, or 18.18 percent of the issued share capital, to his daughter, sister and other investors, ceasing to be a controlling shareholder of the company. Alibaba Group will become the single largest shareholder of the Chinese department store operator.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 1.5354 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)