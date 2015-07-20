HONG KONG, July 20 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The ICAC commissioner has for the first time confirmed
that the agency was considering the possibility of acquiring
technology that could intercept residents' computer and mobile
phone data from Milan-based Hacking Team, a controversial
cybersecurity company. (bit.ly/1HJMWSF)
-- China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank intends to
make use of Hong Kong as a bond-issuing platform, Financial
Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah told Xinhua in an interview. Tsang
said he would lead a delegation to visit European countries
covered by the "One Belt, One Road" initiative in the next two
or three months. (bit.ly/1Id5GOi)
THE STANDARD
-- A Legislative Council security panel member has urged
Cathay Pacific Airways to review transport procedures
after one of 13 bags containing NZ$1 million ($651,300.00) went
missing from a cargo transfer service. The transportation
service is provided by Hong Kong Airport Services - a wholly
owned subsidiary of Cathay Pacific. (bit.ly/1LxdlIi)
-- The local second-hand property market fell further at the
weekend as new home projects siphoned off most buyers, said
local agencies. Only seven deals were sealed in the top 10 blue-
chip estates monitored by Centaline Property Agency, a 22.2
percent drop from a week ago and a 12-week low. Midland Realty
saw only seven deals, an 11-week low. (bit.ly/1fh1EJ6)
-- Hong Kong's airport saw steady growth in the first half,
with passenger throughput up 9.1 percent to 33.6 million
compared with a year ago. Flight movements rose 4.4 percent to
199,620, while the cargo volume handled also edged up by 0.6
percent to 2.1 million tonnes. (bit.ly/1CQJQj4)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Intime Retail (Group) Co Ltd said Shen Guojun
would transfer a total 398 million shares, or 18.18 percent of
the issued share capital, to his daughter, sister and other
investors, ceasing to be a controlling shareholder of the
company. Alibaba Group will become the single largest
shareholder of the Chinese department store operator.
($1 = 1.5354 New Zealand dollars)
