SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Tests on lead levels in water will be extended to 12 more
public housing estates involving 26,000 flats, housing minister
Anthony Cheung Bing-leung said. This came after supplies in a
fourth public housing estate, Wing Cheong in Sham Shui Po, were
found to contain excessive lead levels. (bit.ly/1fidmmV)
-- Seventy Sudden Weekly editorial staff were laid off on
Monday with Next Media set to close the entertainment
magazine next month and combine three other publications to save
costs. The move came less than a week after the group began
cutting jobs at its flagship publication Next Magazine with the
aim of slashing the workforce by half within two months. (bit.ly/1fidyCD)
THE STANDARD
-- The fifth batch of inflation-linked iBonds opens for
subcription on Tuesday and more than 16,000 investors have
already expressed interest, brokers said. Minimum investment is
HK$10,000 for one lot, which has a full quota of HK$10 billion
and carries a three-year tenure with at least 1 percent of
guaranteed coupon distributed every half-year. (bit.ly/1IflUpS)
-- Fosun International, backed by Chinese
billionaire Guo Guangchang, said it has joined with British
upmarket nursery brand Silver Cross to bring "reliable" nursery
products to the mainland. (bit.ly/1Kh0US9)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Businessman Wilson Pong and his wife had bought 226
million shares, representing 70.93 percent of the issued share
capital, of leather goods maker Chanco International Group Ltd
at HK$1.415 apiece for HK$320 million ($41.29
million), according to a disclosure from the Hong Kong bourse.
MING PAO DAILY
-- Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd said it
terminated a supply agreement with parent Hanergy Group to
minimize transactions with the parent and to have a wider choice
in selecting suppliers. ($8.05 billion).
