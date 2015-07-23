HONG KONG, July 23 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- MTR Corporation will spend HK$6 billion ($774 million) on its largest-ever order of trains from a mainland manufacturer. The purchase of 93 eight-car trains will replace all of the first-generation British-made trains - now 30 years old, an MTR Corp spokesman said. The trains will be delivered by maker CSR Qingdao Sifang between 2018 and 2023. (bit.ly/1CQXnYh)

THE STANDARD

-- The trial of six people allegedly involved in a bomb plot that was unravelled just before the vote on political reform last month has been adjourned until Sept. 4. They are charged with one count of conspiracy to cause an explosion, or making or keeping explosives with intent to endanger life or property. (bit.ly/1fnjXwk)

-- Some of the city's main roads will be open for cyclists for the first time during the first Hong Kong Cyclothon on Oct. 10 and 11 organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board and sponsored by Sun Hung Kai Properties. Organizers hope to attract the world's top cyclists for the invite-only International Criterium Race. (bit.ly/1JziPxC)

-- The Link Real Estate Investment Trust is considering marching northward with a new Chinese name while offloading local assets, as the shopping mall manager shows more faith in the mainland than in a Hong Kong battered by weak retail sales. It is scouting for targets in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, corporate communications director Lo Bing-chung said. (bit.ly/1CVVCZn)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Kan Che-Kin, chairman of China LNG, who said earlier that he would buy shares to support the stock price after the firm was being targeted by short seller Glaucus Research, had bought an aggregate 72.85 million shares in the last five trading days for HK$91.6 million ($11.82 million), according to data from the Hong Kong bourse.

