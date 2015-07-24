HONG KONG, July 24 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The Hong Kong government wants to attract Berlin-based
start-ups interested in venturing into China or Asia by using
the city as a launching pad to draw investment and talent, says
Chung Wing-hin, InvestHK's head of investment promotion in
Berlin. The idea is to use such link-ups to boost the local
start-up scene, he adds. (bit.ly/1Knf0i3)
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong high-end fashion retailer and distributor
Dickson Concepts has little faith in the retail
market, with executive chairman Dickson Poon saying the market
is unlikely to improve in the second half. (bit.ly/1JBNBpD)
-- Li Ka-shing-controlled Power Assets Holdings
said it will "actively seek" shopping opportunities worldwide as
underlying profit rose 4.2 percent to HK$3.77 billion ($486.40
million) in the six months to June from a year earlier. (bit.ly/1KngLf0)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Chinese sportswear group Xtep International Holdings Ltd
said it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement
with express delivery group S.F. Express to launch logistics
delivery and warehousing facilities, in a bid to build an
online-to-offine sales platform to integrate online and offline
sales channels.
($1 = 7.7508 Hong Kong dollars)
