SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Hong Kong's pan-democrats agreed there was a need to
communicate with Beijing during their first meeting since the
government's reform plan for the 2017 chief executive election
was voted down last month. That was the clear consensus reached
by the informal grouping of 23 out of 27 pan-democratic
lawmakers during eight hours of talks. (bit.ly/1SJa1Kp)
- Hong Kong customs has launched a computer system to trace
counterfeit transactions on online social media networks. By
scanning social networks and talking to target dealers with
artificial intelligence, the Customs and Excise Department and
the University of Hong Kong jointly developed system can
identify illegal sellers, who can then be traced by customs
officers. (bit.ly/1KsBbDz)
THE STANDARD
- Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust says the
mainland hotel business has already bottomed out and hopes to
acquire more commercial complexes in first- and second-tier
cities. (bit.ly/1fygQSg)
- Hong Kong Airlines is still pursuing an initial public
offering and potential investors find it more attractive amid
weak oil prices, insiders said. As the six-month deadline has
passed, the listing may be held later this year, according to
market sources. (bit.ly/1HTziij)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
- Emperor Watch & Jewellery's chairwoman Cindy
Yeung said the company has been focusing on offering deeper
discount and promoting affordable luxury products in a weak
retail market, and said the company might look to streamline its
sales network.
