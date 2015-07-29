HONG KONG, July 29 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The median monthly income of fresh university graduates has dropped by almost 20 percent in the last 20 years, a study by two monitoring groups New Forum and New Youth Forum has found, prompting calls for a review of education policy. (bit.ly/1H08edj)

-- Six mainland tourists were arrested at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday and later charged over a fight with seven ground crew after their Beijing-bound flight was delayed for more than six hours. A Hong Kong Airlines flight was delayed because of air traffic control in Beijing. (bit.ly/1SLRm0u)

-- A closed-door meeting of the University of Hong Kong's governing body ended in chaos on Tuesday night when angry students stormed the venue upon learning that members were sticking to their guns in deferring the appointment of a liberal scholar to a key managerial post. (bit.ly/1JQkorh)

THE STANDARD

-- More than 2.4 million electricity customers in Kowloon, New Territories and the outlying islands will enjoy a special fuel rebate totalling HK$1.2 billion ($154.8 million), CLP said. All customers will receive a rebate of HK$0.08 per unit, based on their consumption in the first six months. (bit.ly/1JQkzTf)

-- Hong Kong tours to South Korea are expected to resume this weekend after Seoul declared an "effective end" to the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome outbreak. Travel Industry Council executive director Joseph Tung Yao-chung said agents expect the lifting of the red alert on Friday, with the first tour of 20 Hongkongers taking off on Saturday. (bit.ly/1gkDgYq)

-- Phone scams soared in the first six months of the year involving about HK$26 million ($3.4 million), police figures show. Up to June, more than 1,370 cases were recorded, of which 89 involved large sums of money ranging from HK$100,000 to HK$8.02 million. (bit.ly/1OAk6Z4)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Footwear maker and retailer Belle International saw its business this year to be even worse than that during the Occupy Movement amid weak local retail market with same store sales falling 7.8 percent for March to May quarter. The performance for June and July is expected to be worse than that in May, according to chief executive Sheng Baijiao.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Some 76 Shanghai and Shenzhen listed property developers have made profit alert for their first half results, of which 30 percent of those have warned of expecting loss for the interim period, according to information from mainland data provider Wing Information.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7509 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)