SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The median monthly income of fresh university graduates
has dropped by almost 20 percent in the last 20 years, a study
by two monitoring groups New Forum and New Youth Forum has
found, prompting calls for a review of education policy. (bit.ly/1H08edj)
-- Six mainland tourists were arrested at Hong Kong
International Airport on Tuesday and later charged over a fight
with seven ground crew after their Beijing-bound flight was
delayed for more than six hours. A Hong Kong Airlines flight
was delayed because of air traffic control in Beijing. (bit.ly/1SLRm0u)
-- A closed-door meeting of the University of Hong Kong's
governing body ended in chaos on Tuesday night when angry
students stormed the venue upon learning that members were
sticking to their guns in deferring the appointment of a liberal
scholar to a key managerial post. (bit.ly/1JQkorh)
THE STANDARD
-- More than 2.4 million electricity customers in Kowloon,
New Territories and the outlying islands will enjoy a special
fuel rebate totalling HK$1.2 billion ($154.8 million), CLP
said. All customers will receive a rebate of HK$0.08
per unit, based on their consumption in the first six months. (bit.ly/1JQkzTf)
-- Hong Kong tours to South Korea are expected to resume
this weekend after Seoul declared an "effective end" to the
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome outbreak. Travel Industry
Council executive director Joseph Tung Yao-chung said agents
expect the lifting of the red alert on Friday, with the first
tour of 20 Hongkongers taking off on Saturday. (bit.ly/1gkDgYq)
-- Phone scams soared in the first six months of the year
involving about HK$26 million ($3.4 million), police figures
show. Up to June, more than 1,370 cases were recorded, of which
89 involved large sums of money ranging from HK$100,000 to
HK$8.02 million. (bit.ly/1OAk6Z4)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Footwear maker and retailer Belle International
saw its business this year to be even worse than that during the
Occupy Movement amid weak local retail market with same store
sales falling 7.8 percent for March to May quarter. The
performance for June and July is expected to be worse than that
in May, according to chief executive Sheng Baijiao.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Some 76 Shanghai and Shenzhen listed property developers
have made profit alert for their first half results, of which 30
percent of those have warned of expecting loss for the interim
period, according to information from mainland data provider
Wing Information.
($1 = 7.7509 Hong Kong dollars)
