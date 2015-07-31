HONG KONG, July 31 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- The pay gap between men and women in Hong Kong has widened since 2011, according the Census and Statistics Department. Men receive a mean monthly salary of HK$15,000 ($1,935), which is HK$2,500 more than that of women. This gap has widened by HK$500 since 2011 in spite of pledges to improve equality. (bit.ly/1ORIar0)

- University of Hong Kong researchers have found Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers) is capable of disarming a person's immune defence system in a matter of hours. HKU microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung, who led the study, said the research offered a new explanation as to why Mers was almost four times more fatal than severe acute respiratory syndrome. (bit.ly/1JzgHdC)

- Hang Lung Properties, which invests in mainland luxury shopping malls, has no plans to shift to mid-range retail market as global brands are seeking quality properties. Instead of calling for cut in rents as sales in Hong Kong and China dip, the developer said designer labels at its Plaza 66 Shanghai shopping centre have doubled the size of their stores in the past two years. (bit.ly/1SlOk8o)

THE STANDARD

- The deans of all 10 faculties of the University of Hong Kong have issued a rare joint statement urging the university council to respect academic freedom and institutional autonomy as "the absolute bedrock" of higher education. But they said they cannot condone "uncivil activity" that seeks to disrupt normal operations of the university under any circumstance. (bit.ly/1JUH8X6)

- Ocean Park Corp is suing a French air balloon maker for damages, loss and breach of contract with regard to a balloon that plunged 20 metres, injuring five people, in a June 2012 incident. It has filed a writ in the High Court against Paris-based Aerophile SA. (bit.ly/1JziCyQ)

- Eversholt Rail Group, a British firm fully owned by a joint venture of Cheung Kong Infrastructure, spent HK$4.3 billion to buy 173 new trains, CKI said. Li Ka-shing-chaired conglomerate CK Hutchison holds 75.67 percent of CKI. (bit.ly/1DdpWiz)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Packaging equipment supplier ASM Pacific Technology Ltd's first-half net profit rose 26 percent on higher sales but Chief Executive Lee Wai-kwong said he expected to see a decline in new orders for the third quarter from the previous quarter as clients turned cautious in investment.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- Some 60 percent of the respondents in a survey expect an increase in Hong Kong residential price in the next 12 months, up from 46 percent as polled in the first quarter, according to Citibank. It reflected that the market had digested the impact of the government's measures in tightening mortgage lending, the bank added.

