- Fewer people are now exposed to excessive levels of traffic noise than were a decade and a half ago, but the problem remains an issue in old urban districts, environmental officials say. The Environmental Protection Department says it is in the process of updating a 15-year-old traffic noise pollution map for the city. (bit.ly/1MFhP0b)

- About 200 protesters brandishing bras rather than placards rallied outside the police headquarters in Wan Chai on Sunday against the conviction of a woman jailed last week for three months and 15 days for assaulting an officer with her breast. (bit.ly/1eMppbC)

- The local graftbuster has decided to charge Kennedy Wong Ying-ho, Hong Kong Resources Holdings' chairman, as well as two others, for offering bribes during the firm's 2007 restructuring and a 2009 purchase of then-listed 3D-Gold Jewellery Holdings. Wong is also a delegate to the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. (bit.ly/1DlRrXb)

- Flexible or shorter working hours will help attract and retain women in the workforce, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Matthew Cheung Kin-chung wrote in his blog. Cheung said the government is using multiple channels to encourage female employment so women can develop a career of their own. (bit.ly/1HjM0mu)

- HSBC Holdings is set to announce the US$4 billion sale of its Brazilian subsidiary on Monday along with its interim results, as analysts expect the banking giant's pretax profit to rise more than 6.6 percent. (bit.ly/1ISU6dp)

- Mineral water producer Tibet 5100 Water Resources Holdings Ltd is expanding its distribution channel in a bid to reduce reliance on a single customer and it expects contribution from the single customer to fall from 81 percent in 2010 and 13 percent last year to single digit percentage rate this year, according to executive director Wong Hank-kun.

